MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bars on Seventh Street in St. Paul are unusually quiet on a Friday night, especially during a Minnesota Wild game. Businesses say it’s been that way ever since last weekend’s mass shooting. Prosecutors charged Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips with firing bullets that hit 15 people, including each other inside the Truck Park Bar last Saturday night. One of the victims, 27-year-old Marquuisha Wiley, did not survive. Flowers and candles at Truck Park mark a tragedy Seventh Street will never forget. “We got word from Truck Park that there was a shooting and we immediately closed our doors and secured the...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO