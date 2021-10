A wellness center caught fire Saturday morning, quickly becoming a three-alarm blaze. The fire broke out at 952 Main St. in Hackensack. Firefighters report the ceiling coming down at one point as the battles the flames the quickly spread through the building, writing on Facebook, “ Companies stretched multiple headlines into the building to continue extinguishing of the fire that was burning between the floor and the ceiling.. During the initial fire attack, part of the drop ceiling came down on some of the members operating.”

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO