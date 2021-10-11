CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Video shows police officers dragging Black paraplegic man from car

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Black paraplegic man, Clifford Owensby, has filed a complaint with the NAACP after video showed police officers pulling him out of his car by his hair and arms during a traffic stop on September 30 in Dayton, Ohio.

brproud.com

Police officer consoles 1-year-old after parents overdose in vehicle

FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (BRPROUD) – The Fayetteville Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen last week. Upon arrival officers found two parents who had overdosed in a vehicle. At the same time officers were arresting those two parents, Officer Sheeley can be seen consoling their one-year-old child. A grandparent...
Ohio State
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police: Man Who Officers Used Taser On During Arrest Dies After Medical Emergency

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say the man who officers used a stun gun on to take into custody in Bloomfield has died after suffering a medical emergency. According to police, the theft suspect died Thursday morning at a local hospital. The male who was taken into custody during a theft in progress call in the 5100 block of Harriet St. on Oct.13, was pronounced deceased this morning.All inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to the @AlleghenyCoPD. More here ➡️https://t.co/6fJNw97vEf pic.twitter.com/FEKHDYcS7F — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 14, 2021 Additional information on the man will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hartford Courant

Federal jury awards $350,000 to mother of young man shot by police officer in Bridgeport

A federal jury returned a rare verdict against a police officer Friday, awarding $350,000 to the mother of a 21-year old Bridgeport man who was shot in the back as he ran from a city detective eight years ago. The jury in New Haven concluded that the qualified immunity that regularly shields officers from liability in use of force cases did not apply to Detective Christopher Barona in the ...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
#Police#Racial Injustice
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen Orders Deputies To Be Vaccinated By Dec. 1 Or Face Termination

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen has ordered his deputies and other staff members to be vaccinated by Dec. 1 or face termination. Sheriff Mullen confirmed the order in a phone call Wednesday with KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan. “More than 500 police officers across the country have died of COVID, and I don’t want to see anyone die,” Sheriff Mullen said. Mullen noted his deputies are at particular risk because they often transport sick inmates to and from the hospital. Currently, about 30 percent of the sheriff’s deputies are not vaccinated. In issuing this order, Mullen joins Allegheny County...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily

Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

A drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You Get This Call from Police, Hang Up Immediately, Authorities Warn

It could put your personal information in the wrong hands. When you receive a call from the police, it's only natural that you might be concerned. After all, police officers are frequently tasked with delivering bad news, whether they're informing you of a crime that took place in your neighborhood or reporting a death. However, that's not the only reason you might want to be hesitant about answering a call from the cops these days. A sophisticated new phone call con has scammers impersonating police officers—and if you answer the call, your personal information and financial data could be at risk. Read on to find out how to identify the scam and what you should do if you think you've been a target.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Louisiana state trooper who went public with brutality allegations has been terminated

A Louisiana state trooper found out he is being fired around one month after going public with allegations of brutality and racism against his fellow troopers. Carl Cavalier, 33, leaked internal State Police records about the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a 2019 encounter with troopers. Cavalier criticized the agency in a number of interviews.
LOUISIANA STATE

