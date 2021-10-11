CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Darkest Mood: Major Depression With Melancholic Features

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelancholic features include a palpably dark mood, unbearable feelings of guilt, and extreme insomnia and weight loss. Researchers have discovered melancholic depression has significant biological underpinnings. Biological interventions like psychotropic medication and electroconvulsive therapy are frequently essential treatments. As you are starting to see, major depressive disorder (MDD) has many...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Depression Explained

Depression affects more than 264 million people worldwide. Untreated depression is less likely to recover in a state of isolation and depression-driven behaviors. One of the consistently researched and recognized interventions for treating depression (and chronic pain) is cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT). Depression is a frequently used word, but what exactly...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Vicious Circle of Depressed Mood and Negative Memories

Depressed mood can colour the way we remember our personal past and lead to biased memory for negative events. Memories of negative past events may become key reference points through which people with depression view themselves. When people with depression remember negative past events they may attach negative meaning to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

7 Hidden Effects of Trauma and Complex Trauma

Many people don't know the true impacts of PTSD and complex trauma. Trauma can impact a person in several ways, creating major social, emotional, and occupational impairment. Trauma and complex trauma aren't life sentences; they're treatable with EMDR and other therapeutic approaches. Trauma is a wound; we just can't see...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Depression#Psychotic Depression#Melancholic Depression#Endogenous Depression#Mdd#Greeks#Fink Taylor#Parker Et Al
psychologytoday.com

Cultivating Self-Compassion in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Self-compassion is acknowledging one’s own distress and working to reduce it. Challenging critical thoughts about oneself can improve self-compassion. Combining self-compassionate thinking with self-compassionate behavior is a positive approach. One of my favorite applications of cognitive behavioral therapy is to cultivate self-compassion. I try really hard to not have a...
MENTAL HEALTH
koamnewsnow.com

How to Boost Your Mood and Combat Seasonal Depression

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing content. The beginning of fall often brings exciting traditions, beautiful landscapes, and comforting treats. But for...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Steroid a Promising Short-Term Treatment Option for Major Depression?

Study results of an experimental agent that improves symptoms of major depression and boosts quality of life in as little as 3 days suggest it may be an effective short-term treatment option. Phase 3 results of a randomized, placebo-controlled trial compared zuranolone, an neuroactive steroid that binds to both synaptic...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

An Ode to Worry

Worry can often be inspired by one's intuitive sense, and should be respected for that reason. Worry differs from anxiety in that it is specific. Anxiety tends to be pervasive and much harder to pin down. Techniques to deal with worry include purposefully amplifying it and writing the concerns down.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
TheConversationAU

Anorexia spiked during the pandemic, as adolescents felt the impact of COVID restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, go to school or work, and socialise. It has also increased mental health concerns, with a rise in levels of distress, anxiety and depression. Adolescents have been particularly affected. The shift to online learning and limitations on catching up with friends have disrupted both their educational and social routines, and many have missed important milestones. Some young people have also changed their eating and exercise habits. This includes those with eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, a restrictive eating disorder that affects mainly adolescent girls. We’ve seen an increase in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Can Atypical Major Depression Signify Bipolar Disorder?

Atypical features include an ability to brighten in mood, oversleeping, and overeating. Major depression with atypical features is the most associated form of depression in bipolar disorders. Episodes of atypical features tend to be more chronic and have more severe symptoms. You're probably wondering why the smiling woman is in...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Hypnosis May Help People Cope with COVID-Related Stress

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in major depressive and anxiety disorders worldwide, especially among women and younger people. Therapy with hypnosis can be an important and effective tool to help address anxiety and depression, such as reported during the pandemic. A key to coping better with stress...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The 6 Critical Parts of Most Modern Therapy Sessions

Effective modern therapy sessions tend to reflect an underlying, flexible structure. Developing new ways to feel, think, and do better have supplanted insight as the goal of most modern counseling and therapy. Shorter therapy—even one-session consultations—may be as effective as longer therapy for some people. Many people find that after...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Sometimes There Truly Are No Words

People often say that something they see or feel is "beyond words." But what exactly does that mean?. In many ways, our emotion and cognitive systems run separately. Things that are "beyond words" seem to tap our emotions disproportionately. Much of the arts represent efforts to capture experiences that are,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Your Avoidance

Avoidance provides temporary relief from anxiety, shame, and other uncomfortable feelings. This is a form of emotional control, and controlling thoughts and feelings can have unintended consequences. You can begin letting go of unnecessary control by mapping out the costs to your life of your control efforts. This blog is...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Health Anxiety Awareness: The First Step of Getting Better

Becoming aware of one's anxiety patterns is a critical first step in making changes. People with anxiety engage in common thinking errors that make them more anxious. Thought records can help systematically identify erroneous thoughts and behaviors that maintain anxiety. Health anxiety is awful. Anyone who has experienced it knows...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Two Key Targets for Easing Borderline Personality Disorder

BPD is characterized by instability in sense of self and difficulty maintaining relationships. Core features of BPD involve challenges in making use of emotions, self-reflective function, and accurately gauging others' intentions. Research shows how different features of BPD interact with each other to interfere with function and therapeutic efforts. Treatments...
MENTAL HEALTH
PIX11

Rutgers team tries to understand ‘brain fog’ COVID connection

Dr. William Hu, the Chief of the Division of Cognitive Neurology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, is leading a team trying to figure out what brain fog is.  You may have experienced it. Something may feel a little off, fuzziness or fatigue inside. Maybe a lack of clarity in your thinking. Or maybe something […]
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Cope With a Challenging World

You are not alone if you experience waves of anger, anxiety, depression, and exhaustion. Contradictory information, and highly charged and emotional arguments make it difficult to parse out the truth. Rise above the arguments and look for truths that are international, apolitical, historical, and contextual. A way to free yourself...
MENTAL HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Prediabetes Linked to Risk for Major Depression

Both prediabetes and abnormal blood lipid (cholesterol and triglyceride) levels were linked to an increased risk for major depressive disorder in a new study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The study authors noted that diabetes has been linked to a higher risk of developing depression in previous studies....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Eating mushrooms could lower your risk of depression, study claims

Eating mushrooms could help lower your risk of suffering depression, a study has claimed. Penn State College of Medicine experts looked at diet and mental health data from more than 24,000 adults. Their decade-long research showed volunteers who avoided mushrooms were more likely to develop depression. Lead author Dr Joshua...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy