Carnival Elation to Sail From Port Canaveral as the 13th Carnival Ship to Resume Service

cruiseindustrynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcoming passengers back today, the Carnival Elation is the 13th vessel to resume service for Carnival Cruise Line. It is also the first Fantasy-class ship to restart revenue operations after the cruise industry’s operational pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based in Port Canaveral, the 1998-built vessel is now offering...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

cruisefever.net

Current Carnival Cruise Directors on Each Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has half of their U.S. fleet back in service and the cruise line expects to have 17 cruise ships back in service by the end of 2021. Do you have a Carnival cruise booked soon? Below is the current list of cruise directors on each Carnival cruise ship. (TBA = To Be Announced)
ECONOMY
The Press

Sailing from the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal Cruise, Emerald Princess returns to service and welcomes first guests back onboard.

Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service. SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today marked the return to service of the cruise line's third ship in the U.S. – Emerald Princess – departing from of the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale. The very first Emerald Princess guests were welcomed onboard by the crew with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.
CARS
TravelPulse

Emerald Princess Resumes Sailing From Port of Los Angeles

Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess resumed passenger operations Oct. 15 from Los Angeles, marking the line’s third ship to restart in the U.S. The ship departed on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Fort Lauderdale, where it will arrive on Oct. 30, 2021. It will sail 10-day Panama Canal roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale through December 2021.
SINGAPORE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Princess Cruises Announces Ship Restarts for February, March and April 2022

Princess Cruises has confirmed plans for additional ships return to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale. Starting between February 13 and April 22 cruises onboard three additional Princess MedallionClass ships will take guests to the Caribbean,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Grand Turk Cruise Center Set to Reopen and Expand

After 21 months, the Grand Turk Cruise Center will receive cruise ships at its facility starting in early December 2021, according to a press release. Additionally, the Government of the Turks and Caicos, under the leadership of the Honourable Premier C. Washington Misick, have signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation, highlighted by a $25 million new investment in the Grand Turk Cruise Center, including an extension of the dock facility to accommodate larger ships and improvements to the reception facilities.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Former Carnival Cruise Ship Purchased by Century Cruises Heads for Scrapyard

It was looking good that the former Carnival cruise ship named Carnival Fascination was to begin sailing for new owner Century Cruises in China. However, it’s now looking like the ship will become the fourth Fantasy-class vessel to be scrapped. Former Carnival Fascination Heads for Alang Scrapyard. The hope was...
stjohnsource.com

Cruise Ship Carnival Freedom Returns to St. Thomas After More Than a Year

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s return to guest operations, Carnival Freedom arrived in St. Thomas Wednesday, tying up at the West Indian Company dock for the first time since the industry-wide pause in operations a year and a half ago. Carnival Freedom became the fourth Carnival ship to resume...
ECONOMY
allears.net

Disney Wonder Will Resume Sailings From New Orleans in 2022

Disney Cruise Line has been working to resume sailings from multiple ports in the United States, so Disney guests can return to the sea. The Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, and the Disney Wonder have already resumed cruises, though one port had yet to be scheduled for any sailings. Now we have a date for New Orleans, so read on for more information.
TRAVEL
cruiseradio.net

Disney Will Sail From Five U.S. Cruise Ports in Early 2023

Disney Cruise Line has announced its sailing schedule for early 2023, with ships departing from Miami, Port Canaveral, New Orleans, Galveston, and San Diego. In early 2023, two ships will depart from Port Canaveral in central Florida, and a third will operate voyages from Miami. The line’s brand-new vessel Disney...
TRAVEL
cruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Corporation Cruise Restart Hits 50% Mark

Gradually adding ships back into service, Carnival Corporation is set to reach a major milestone at the end of the month. By November 1, 50 percent of the company’s fleet will be back in revenue operations across the corporation. With a combined fleet of 91 cruise ships, Carnival currently has...
ECONOMY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Latest Key Cruise Deployment and Itinerary News

With more countries opening up ports, the cruise industry’s restart is set to expand to additional parts of the world. As the winter season approaches, several cruise lines confirmed plans to return to more destinations over the past few weeks. In case you missed it, here are some of main...
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

First Fantasy-class Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Guest Operations

Carnival Elation is the first Fantasy-Class cruise ship to resume operations. The ship sails from her homeport of Port Canaveral on cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. It is another highlight for the Miami-based cruise line, as more than half of the fleet is operational in the United...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Has Had Over 237,000 Guests Sail Since Resuming Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has had an event-filled three months since restarting passenger operations this summer, with half of its U.S. fleet back in service and sailing from six U.S. homeports — the most in cruising. Carnival Cruise Line ‘s relaunch began on July 3, 2021, when Carnival Vista sailed from...
ECONOMY
cruiseradio.net

Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Return to Service

It was a big weekend for Carnival Corporation (CCL) as two more of their ships — one from Carnival Cruise Line and another from sister brand Holland America — returned to service for the first time in 19 months. On the east coast, Carnival Freedom returned to operations from PortMiami...
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Restart Schedule for Remaining Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has updated their restart schedule for the remaining cruise ships in their fleet that remain out of service. Carnival Cruise Line will now have 17 cruise ships back in service by the end of the year with two more ships reentering service in the first two weeks of 2022. Carnival Sunshine will restart cruises from Charleston on January 13 and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral on February 11.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Another Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Operations From Florida

Carnival Freedom restarts operations from PortMiami and becomes the next Carnival Cruise Line ship to resume operations, making twelve ships sailing in total. The Conquest-class ship will be spending the next six months sailing the Caribbean from the cruise capital of the world. With Carnival Freedom joining the party, the...
FLORIDA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Ahoy! Cruise line finally shares when Carnival Sunshine will set sail from Charleston

After more than a year of delays, and sometimes silence, Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday when it would be returning to Charleston. The Carnival Sunshine is scheduled to set sail from the Lowcountry on Jan. 13, 2022, making it one of the last destinations the company is returning to. The ship’s return was delayed more than a dozen times by the seafaring tourism company, and in recent weeks officials have has stayed mum on plans for the Sunshine.
CHARLESTON, SC
Travel Weekly

Carnival Cruise Line marks first three months of return to service

Carnival Cruise Line has carried almost a quarter of a million passengers since restarting sailings in the summer. The company resumed operations in July from the US after more than a year of cruises being suspended due to the Covid crisis. Almost 100 cruises have carried 237,000 passengers over three...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Carnival to restart more cruises from U.S. ports in January and February, expects 100% capacity use in the spring

Shares of Carnival Corp. rose 1.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator announced more cruise restarts that will increase the use of its U.S.-based capacity to 90% through February 2022. The company said late Wednesday that its Carnival Sunshine ship will restart operations from Charleston on Jan. 13 and its Carnival Liberty ship will restart from Port Canaveral on Feb. 11, adding to the 17 ships scheduled to be operating by the end of 2021. The restarts are part of the Carnival's plan to be using 100% of its cruise capacity from U.S. ports in the spring of 2022. Meanwhile, cruises on Carnival's three remaining U.S.-based ships, Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville, Carnival Paradise from Tampa and Carnival Sensation from Mobile, have been cancelled through February. "Our restart plan continues to excel across all metrics, and we are looking forward to completing the restart of the fleet in the new year," said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. The stock has gained 3.4 over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has ticked up 0.1%.
ECONOMY
WHNT News 19

U.S.-based Carnival cruises to resume by the end of January

(WKRG) — Carnival Cruise has announced most of its U.S.-based cruises will resume by the end of January. Mobile’s Carnival Sensation, though, won’t be one of them. Cruises from Mobile, Jacksonville, and Tampa will resume no earlier than February. 17 Carnival ships are scheduled to be operating by year’s end. Read the full press release […]

