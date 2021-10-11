Kids Read: Board books are more than just durable reading material

In today’s society, video games and partying take over the lives of more students than not. There are a few, however, that still like to curl up on the couch with a blanket and a good book. In elementary school it was easy to find a good book, my personal favorite was the Hank the Cowdog series. As individuals get older, they lose the hobby of reading due to trouble finding a quality book. Mystery, comedy, romance, autobiographies, or whatever it may be, there are hundreds of hidden gems waiting to be read by the right person! Several people don’t understand the abilities that reading has. The right book could transport you to a whole new world, or just open your eyes to the one you are already living in!

HAYS, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO