Kids Read: Board books are more than just durable reading material
Board books are ideal for babies and toddlers because their thick covers and pages make them more durable than your average picture books. But beyond their seemingly indestructible format, they serve as a great foundation for reading skills: learning to turn pages, basic concepts such as colors, letters and shapes, introducing vocabulary, bonding between caregiver and child and learning the sounds of words.www.themorningsun.com
