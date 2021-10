The risk for strong to severe storms will continue into Friday evening. We have been helped out by a layer of slightly warmer air in the upper atmosphere, which has worked to limit the development of storms in the daytime heat. This evening, a cold front will be nearing the Valley and will put the lift in the atmosphere needed to get more storms to develop. The better support for stronger storms was in place earlier this evening. That said, there is still enough wind dynamics in the atmosphere through the late evening for a stronger storm or two. Severe chances fade into the night as the cooler air takes over.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO