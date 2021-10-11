CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making the Case for 5 Stars to Be AEW's Inaugural TBS Champion

By Philip Lindsey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced that the company will introduce a second women's title, the TBS Championship. Afterward, he and referee Aubrey Edwards unveiled the new belt, which is essentially the same design as its TNT counterpart. All Elite Wrestling will eventually host a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. The finals will start during the premiere of the flagship series on TBS on Jan. 5, 2022.

stillrealtous.com

When AEW Plans To Crown The First Ever TBS Champion

All Elite Wrestling has come a long way over the last few years, and this week the company celebrated the two year anniversary of their flagship show AEW Dynamite. AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in 2022 and on Wednesday Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards introduced a new title belt to the world when they unveiled the TBS Championship. It was announced that a tournament will be held to crown the first TBS Champion, and Aubrey Edwards noted on Instagram that the first champion will be crowned on January 5th.
WWE

