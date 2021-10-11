Making the Case for 5 Stars to Be AEW's Inaugural TBS Champion
On the anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced that the company will introduce a second women's title, the TBS Championship. Afterward, he and referee Aubrey Edwards unveiled the new belt, which is essentially the same design as its TNT counterpart. All Elite Wrestling will eventually host a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. The finals will start during the premiere of the flagship series on TBS on Jan. 5, 2022.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0