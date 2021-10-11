CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Behind The Scenes: Michael Caine & Mickey Rooney On The Set Of PULP

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the success of 1971’s Get Carter, actor Michael Caine and director Mike Hodges reunited the following year for Pulp. A very different beast from their dark gangster tale, Pulp is a comedy-thriller which takes its audience on sunny and surreal trip to Malta. Caine is Mickey King, a pulp...

www.moviesinfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Mechanics

James Bond Behind-the-Scenes: The Photos

Eon Productions has been making James Bond films since 1962. There are 25 of them—27 if you include the two that Eon didn't make, 1983's Never Say Never Again and the 1964 Casino Royale, the latter of which is based loosely on the Ian Fleming book—which means there's also a trove of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets. Here are 40 of those photos, including Sean Connery having a few laughs, George Lazenby taking it easy, Daniel Craig (and Halle Berry) in their swimming suits, Timothy Dalton smoking a cigarette, and more. (If these inspire you to watch a Bond film, here are the 10 best on Netflix, ranked.)
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Anna Paquin, Jane Campion & Sam Neill On The Set Of THE PIANO

Writer/director Jane Campion’s 1993 film, The Piano is seen a a modern classic, however I would argue that the drama is not quite a masterpiece. That’s not to say that it’s a bad film – far from it – it’s a well composed and well acted piece of arthouse cinema, but not an awful lot happens across its 2 hour running time.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘I’m 88’: Michael Caine Announces Retirement From Acting

Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine has announced that his role as an author in the new film Best Sellers will mark his final acting role. “It has turned out to be what is my last part,” Caine said in an interview with the BBC. He attributed his retirement to health conditions, saying a spine condition prevents him from walking freely and, frankly, he’s older. “I’m 88,” he said. “There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man at 88.” Caine said the lack of work in the last two years, which he partly attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed him to devote more time to writing books. Writing allows him to substitute a 6 a.m. call time for some penmanship from bed, he said. “I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer, which is lovely,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizabeth Scott
Person
Lionel Stander
Person
Mickey Rooney
Person
George Martin
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Mike Hodges
The Independent

Michael Caine ‘not retiring’ despite saying Best Sellers was his ‘last part’

Michael Caine’s representatives have apparently refuted reports that the actor is retiring from film.During an interview with Simon Mayo, the veteran British star caused a stir by referring to the recently released comedy-drama Best Sellers as “his last part”.“Because I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well,” he said. “And I also wrote a couple of books which were published and were successful, so I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer.”He suggested he may have been joking, as he added: “There’s not exactly scripts...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

I've made my last film, says Sir Michael Caine

He's played cads, soldiers, spies and criminals - and even acted alongside Muppets as Ebenezer Scrooge. But Sir Michael Caine's new film will likely be his last, the Oscar winner has admitted, as he said leading roles were hard to come by at 88. The Italian Job actor said his...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sir Michael Caine Steps Back from Acting to Focus on Writing

Sir Michael Caine's latest movie just might be the last starring role of the veteran actor's storied career. Appearing in dozens of movies for seven decades, Michael Caine recently starred in the comedy-drama Best Sellers. Directed by Lina Roessler and written by Anthony Grieco, Best Sellers also starred Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, and Cary Elwes.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Reports of Actor Michael Caine Retiring Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

The Wrap has confirmed that Sir Michael Caine is not retiring like the actor previously stated. The confusion started with a recent interview with Simon Mayo on BBC 5's Kermode and Mayo's Film Review where Caine revealed that he is done with acting while promoting his recently released movie Best Sellers. When speaking about his character in the film he said that “Funnily enough it has turned out to be what is my last part, really. Because I haven't worked for two years,". Caine would go on in the same interview to cite a spine problem hindering his ability to walk being the reason.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes
Cinema Blend

Beetlejuice: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Michael Keaton Movie

More than 30 years since we were first introduced to “the ghost with the most” in 1988’s Beetlejuice, fans still revel in saying his name three times and revisiting the bizarre, hilarious exploration of the afterlife, either during the Halloween season or any time of the year. Director Tim Burton’s sophomore feature-length effort sees Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton at his kookiest, creepiest, and most unrecognizable in the (sort of) title role of a self-described bio-exorcist whom the recently deceased Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) mistakenly believe will help them rid their home of a snobbish family.
MOVIES
pbs.org

Behind the Scenes with Coppelia

Based stories by E.T.A Hoffman, Coppelia made its premiere as a comic ballet in the 1870’s. Despite this, Coppelia remains just as applicable to today’s audiences as it was when it was first written, covering themes and issues that transcend the barrier of time. Read interviews with the cast and creative team about what drew them to Coppelia, and how this adaptation seeks to show this classic story through a new, modern lens.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Cary Grant & Alfred Hitchcock On The Set Of NORTH BY NORTHWEST

The great Alfred Hitchcock‘s North By Northwest is one of the finest films ever made. Expertly crafted, the thriller is a brilliant exercise in tension, humour and romance. Starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason and Martin Landau, Hitchcock’s film plays like a James Bond movie – before Bond movies even existed – due to its style, wit, action and glamour. A case of mistaken identity, Cary Grant has never been better than he is as Roger Thornhill, the New York ad man who is confused with the mysterious George Kaplan.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
moviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Cary Joji Fukunaga & Daniel Craig On The Set Of NO TIME TO DIE

In 2006 Daniel Craig first took on the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. A controversial choice at the time,many thought that the film would be a huge failure. However it went on to became a huge critical and commercial hit. Bond was back with a whole new swagger and Craig soon became a fan favourite.
MOVIES
5280.com

Behind The Scenes of Working at a Haunted House

Scare actors face workplace hazards you’ve only seen in your nightmares. Scare actors—creepily costumed employees lurking in haunted attractions to strike fear into our hearts this month—may suffer more than the patrons they terrorize. “You’re putting on a one-person show every 30 seconds,” says Danielle Look (pictured), who practiced her craft at Thornton’s Haunted Field of Screams last year. “People don’t realize how physical it is. You’re wiped out by the end.” And while Look says the sadistic delight of frightening her victims fuels her, the job still presents a nightmarish range of workplace hazards that would make even a real-life ghoul wince.
THORNTON, CO
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
talesbuzz.com

Lourdes Leon felt ‘so awkward’ at the Met Gala

Lourdes “Lola” Leon may have graced the cover of Vogue, but that doesn’t mean that the Met Gala was her “vibe.”. Madonna’s daughter, 25, said in a new Interview Magazine cover story that she felt “so awkward” at the fashionable fete. “Did I have fun at the Met Gala? I’m...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy