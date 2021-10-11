Behind The Scenes: Michael Caine & Mickey Rooney On The Set Of PULP

Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine has announced that his role as an author in the new film Best Sellers will mark his final acting role. “It has turned out to be what is my last part,” Caine said in an interview with the BBC. He attributed his retirement to health conditions, saying a spine condition prevents him from walking freely and, frankly, he’s older. “I’m 88,” he said. “There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man at 88.” Caine said the lack of work in the last two years, which he partly attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed him to devote more time to writing books. Writing allows him to substitute a 6 a.m. call time for some penmanship from bed, he said. “I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer, which is lovely,” he said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO