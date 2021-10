A mother, who was preparing to celebrate her daughter’s 7th birthday, is now preparing for her little girl’s funeral. About three days before her birthday, the 6-year-old girl was killed in a car crash while she was with her 30-year-old stepfather. Authorities say the man was reportedly intoxicated as he took the wheel with the girl and his two biological sons in the car. The mother of all three children revealed that she was no longer in a relationship with the man but added that he was a great father and stepfather to the children.

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO