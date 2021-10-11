The Week Ahead, Earnings, Big Banks, Moderna Booster, Trading Goldman, APA

Goldman Sachs (GS) earnings smash Wall Street estimates again. Banks earnings are mostly well ahead of estimates. Next week it is the turn of tech companies to report. Equities it would appear have returned to the tried and tested theme of 2021, that of buying the dip. This time the dip was just a little more difficult to spot but we got there in the end with a nice double bottom pattern in the S&P (SPY). We fail to share the excitement though and see growing problems on the horizon. Earnings season has certainly kicked off smoothly with banks as expected producing knock out earnings. Really they would have needed to take a good long look at themselves if they couldn't continue to smash earnings estimates in such a benign environment. Not only are yields rising which suits banks' lending portfolios but SPAC, merger activity and debt raising is booming on Wall Street. Added to this, which has been overlooked by many, is the release of reserves by banks that had their reserve requirements increased by the Fed during the pandemic. Now that the worst of that is behind us the Fed has allowed banks to release those reserves and let them flow straight to the bottom line.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO