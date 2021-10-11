The Week Ahead, Earnings, Big Banks, Moderna Booster, Trading Goldman, APA
I can't tell you what to call today. You might like to call the day "Indigenous Peoples' Day" as it is known regionally, or Columbus Day, as it is still known federally. I think. It may or may not matter to you that there were people already living in the western hemisphere in 1492. It may or may not matter to you that Saint Brendan of Ireland probably "discovered" Greenland or maybe even the east coast of Canada almost a thousand years before Columbus "discovered" the West Indies. It may or may not matter to you that there is evidence of contact between Vikings and Native Canadians, as well as evidence of Norse colonization on Greenland dating more than 500 years prior to the Nina, the Pinta, and the Santa Maria making their famous voyage.realmoney.thestreet.com
Comments / 0