CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Week Ahead, Earnings, Big Banks, Moderna Booster, Trading Goldman, APA

By Authors
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can't tell you what to call today. You might like to call the day "Indigenous Peoples' Day" as it is known regionally, or Columbus Day, as it is still known federally. I think. It may or may not matter to you that there were people already living in the western hemisphere in 1492. It may or may not matter to you that Saint Brendan of Ireland probably "discovered" Greenland or maybe even the east coast of Canada almost a thousand years before Columbus "discovered" the West Indies. It may or may not matter to you that there is evidence of contact between Vikings and Native Canadians, as well as evidence of Norse colonization on Greenland dating more than 500 years prior to the Nina, the Pinta, and the Santa Maria making their famous voyage.

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What big bank earnings tell us about America's economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The biggest US banks move trillions of dollars...
MARKETS
investing.com

Futures edge higher ahead of Goldman earnings, retail sales data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday and pointed to weekly gains for major indexes, ahead of results from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ), which is expected to round out a strong third-quarter earnings season for big banks. Shares of Wall Street's most prolific dealmaker were up 0.7%...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Moderna Gains on FDA Booster Approval; JNJ Booster on Tap

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report stock gained on Friday, rising more than 3% in premarket trading, after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel gave its approval to a third half-dose booster shot to some Americans to bolster protection against COVID-19. A panel of advisers to the FDA on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Two experts discuss key takeaways from big bank earnings

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower, and Ken Leon, director of equity research at CFRA, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to provide their takeaways from recent big bank earnings. Link explains why she likes shares of Citigroup despite its mixed earnings.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apa#Gdp#Net Interest Income#Inflation#America Banks#Big Banks#Moderna Booster#Native Canadians#Norse#Pinta#Nasdaq Composite
Street.Com

Goldman Sachs Stock: Heading Back to Highs on Earnings Beat?

Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report are up on Friday after the investment bank reported earnings. It’s been a busy week of earnings, with the major banks reporting over the last few days. Leading up to the report by Goldman, Morgan Stanley (MS)...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Goldman Sachs Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Earnings Forecast

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report posted much stronger -than-expected third quarter earnings Friday thanks in part to a surge in investment banking and capital markets revenues. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $14.93 per share, nearly 55%...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Goldman Sachs Had a Blowout Quarter but My Mission Is Accomplished

When I told you that I was coming into Goldman Sachs (GS) earnings on Friday morning long the stock for a trade, I expected that the firm probably traded the markets a bit better than their peers. I expected that the investment bank did well. I did not expect this. What a blowout quarter this was for Goldman Sachs. Huzzah !!
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Street.Com

Super Thursday, Filling Gaps, Crypto Regulator Talk, Amazing Alcoa, AMD Love

Up in the morning way before the rising sun. Every day. Buckle down. Time to try to find a way to make some money. No different from any other day. This time, the "yesterday" was indeed very different. The action on Thursday was most certainly risk on as equity markets enjoyed some of their most aggressive performance seen in months, and while the appetite for the longer end of the U.S. Treasury spectrum was just as strong.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Pearson Stock Drops After Softness in Higher-Education Business

Shares of Pearson (PSO) - Get Pearson PLC Sponsored ADR Report dropped after the education-technology company said that revenue at its higher-education unit fell 7% in the first nine months. The U.K. company reiterated its guidance for full-year adjusted operating profit of around £377 million. "While no market data for...
STOCKS
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Earnings, Revenue beat in Q3

Investing.com - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Goldman Sachs announced earnings per share of $14.93 on revenue of $13.61B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $10.11 on revenue of $11.72B. Goldman Sachs shares are up 48%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Goldman Sachs Joins the Financials on the Upside

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported a "blow out" quarter and the stock is trading higher. Let's see what that is doing for the charts. In this daily bar of GS, below, we can see that prices made a small gap to the upside and rallied back above the 50-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is turning up and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator crosses to a cover shorts buy signal and is not far below the zero line for an outright buy signal.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Bank of America, Netflix, Moderna: Stocks That Defined the Week

Wall Street pocketed more gains from a speedy rebound in the U.S. economy. Banks are releasing the billions of dollars they put away to prepare for a wave of loan defaults during the pandemic recession. Bank of America’s third-quarter profit rose 58% from a year earlier, aided by $1.1 billion in loan-loss reserves. Banks’ lending businesses were in a slump despite the improving U.S. economy. Bank of America shares gained 4.5% Thursday.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY QQQ): Goldman fills its sack as buy the dip is back

Goldman Sachs (GS) earnings smash Wall Street estimates again. Banks earnings are mostly well ahead of estimates. Next week it is the turn of tech companies to report. Equities it would appear have returned to the tried and tested theme of 2021, that of buying the dip. This time the dip was just a little more difficult to spot but we got there in the end with a nice double bottom pattern in the S&P (SPY). We fail to share the excitement though and see growing problems on the horizon. Earnings season has certainly kicked off smoothly with banks as expected producing knock out earnings. Really they would have needed to take a good long look at themselves if they couldn't continue to smash earnings estimates in such a benign environment. Not only are yields rising which suits banks' lending portfolios but SPAC, merger activity and debt raising is booming on Wall Street. Added to this, which has been overlooked by many, is the release of reserves by banks that had their reserve requirements increased by the Fed during the pandemic. Now that the worst of that is behind us the Fed has allowed banks to release those reserves and let them flow straight to the bottom line.
STOCKS
NBC New York

Earnings Are the Big Catalyst for Stocks in the Week Ahead, as Tesla and Netflix Report

Earnings could decide the fate of the mid-October market rally, as dozens of companies report in the week ahead. "We'll have a better idea once we get through all these earnings reports coming up next week," said one strategist. "That's going to be the big tell. So far the initial reactions haven't been too bad, especially given all the concerns people have had over the headwinds.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy