CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

What’s next for women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern after UFC Vegas 39 loss?

By Abhai Singh Tanwar
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough she had her limelight when the fight went to the ground in the second round, it was unfortunately not enough for Mackenzie Dern to attain her victory, hence losing the unanimous decision to a seasoned striker in Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 39 on October 9, 2021. Before the fight, Dern was ranked #4 whereas Rodriguez was #6, now it seems a significant leap in the rankings is about to take place for Rodriguez.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

UFC Vegas 39: Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez preview and prediction

Two top UFC women’s strawweight contenders square off at UFC Vegas 39 in a prototypical striker vs. grappler matchup between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face Zhang Weili in a rematch later this year, but Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez will look to make a case for the next title shot at UFC Vegas 39.
UFC
ufc.com

Mackenzie Dern Is After Records And The Belt

When UFC athletes arrive in town for fight week, one of their first obligations is to autograph a stack of event posters. Although the posters usually only feature the main event and co-main event fighters, all 20-something athletes on the fight card put their John Hancock on the collectible placards. This week, for the first time since entering the UFC in 2019, Mackenzie Den can sign the Sharpie right across her own face, as she takes on Marina Rodriguez this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez.
UFC
Long Beach Press-Telegram

UFC’s Mackenzie Dern ready for any kind of fight

The tire still rests by the wall, a subtle reminder of how far Mackenzie Dern has come. On a late September day inside the RVCA Training Center in Costa Mesa, Dern ignores the tire and goes through her workout: conditioning, sparring, grappling. The two-time World Jiu-Jitsu Championship gold medalist knows...
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Mackenzie Dern on UFC Vegas 39 Main Event slot: ‘This is what I’ve been waiting for’

No. 4 ranked women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern headlines her first UFC event on Saturday taking on No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez in the UFC Vegas 39 main event. Dern, who has a world championship jiu-jitsu background, is used to high pressure situations. She’s been competing most of her life in competitions. To main event a UFC event doesn’t add any pressure to the 28-year old.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Hill
Person
Mackenzie Dern
Person
Carla Esparza
Person
Tecia Torres
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 39 Preview: Can BJJ prodigy Mackenzie Dern secure a breakthrough win?

While the card as a whole is certainly subpar for a typical Fight Night Card, the main event for UFC Vegas 39 isn’t to blame in the least. The scrap between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez has some serious implications at the top of the strawweight division, perhaps even title implications.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 39 preview show: Could Mackenzie Dern leapfrog Carla Esparza in strawweight title picture?

Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez will battle it out in the main event of UFC Vegas 39, but could a title shot against the winner of the upcoming Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili fight at UFC 268 be at stake? MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee discuss that, as well as the top storylines ahead of Saturday’s fight card at the APEX.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
Bleacher Report

TGIFighting: How Should We Process Mackenzie Dern's UFC Career to Date?

Welcome back to TGIFighting, where we talk to top fighters, preview the weekend’s combat sports action and make crotchety observations about the combat sports news of the day. Ready? Let’s proceed. Mackenzie Dern's massive potential was evident right out of the gate. On Saturday at UFC Fight Night 194, she...
UFC
USA Today

Video: What is Mackenzie Dern's title potential ahead of UFC Fight Night 194?

For the second time in 2021, Mackenzie Dern will step into the UFC cage on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 194. In what will be her eighth fight with the promotion, Dern will face Marina Rodriguez, who sits one spot behind her at No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie strawweight rankings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Mackenzie Dern Reveals Challenges Faced After Pregnancy

Mackenzie Dern has detailed the struggles she’s faced as a woman in the UFC. Dern is scheduled to collide with Marina Rodriguez in a pivotal strawweight bout. Dern is the number four-ranked UFC strawweight. A victory over Rodriguez tomorrow (Oct. 9) at UFC Vegas 39 could earn her a number one contender fight.
UFC
Sportsnet.ca

Mackenzie Dern, Randy Brown highlight favourites on Saturday UFC odds

Mackenzie Dern will be looking to continue her steady climb up the UFC women's strawweight rankings with a fifth straight victory when she takes on Marina Rodriguez on Saturday as a -170 favourite on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Currently ranked fourth among UFC women's strawweight contenders,...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 39 Results: Dern vs. Rodriguez

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 39 results, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 39 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez will square off in a matchup of two top strawweights. Dern has won four straight fights (and three Performance of...
UFC
ESPN

Can Mackenzie Dern continue on path toward a UFC title, or is it Marina Rodriguez's time?

When Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Mackenzie Dern made her full transition into mixed martial arts in 2016, the sheer potential of it was intoxicating. Granted, so many things need to go right for any prospect to fully realize his or her potential, but in the case of Dern, her submission grappling is at such a high level, it's the kind of trump card that can turn a prospect into a contender into a champion.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Marina Rodriguez puts on striking clinic against Mackenzie Dern to win decision in UFC Vegas 39 main event

Marina Rodriguez took a big step towards title contention with a convincing win over Mackenzie Dern in the UFC Vegas 39 main event. While she did have to survive a ground assault from Dern in the second round, Rodriguez was leading the charge during almost every other exchange as she displayed accuracy, power, and a diverse arsenal of strikes to wrap up the unanimous decision victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy