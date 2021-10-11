What’s next for women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern after UFC Vegas 39 loss?

Although she had her limelight when the fight went to the ground in the second round, it was unfortunately not enough for Mackenzie Dern to attain her victory, hence losing the unanimous decision to a seasoned striker in Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 39 on October 9, 2021. Before the fight, Dern was ranked #4 whereas Rodriguez was #6, now it seems a significant leap in the rankings is about to take place for Rodriguez.