Mike Glennon says Kadarius Toney is a 'special' talent, Cowboys agree

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04biIu_0cNborh800

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected in Week 5 for throwing a punch at a Dallas Cowboys defender. Unfortunately, that will overshadow his stellar performance.

Toney hauled in 10 passes for 189 yards prior to his disqualification on Sunday afternoon, which broke Odell Beckham Jr.’s team record for most yards in a game by a rookie (185).

It was an eye-opening performance for both his teammates and his opponents.

“He’s special. I think he showed what he is capable of doing. That was fun to see. I think as a quarterback, when you get the ball in a guys hands and you throw it to him behind the line of scrimmage, and he ends up getting 12 yards — I don’t know how many he got — that was just one. There are plenty of examples,” quarterback Mike Glennon told reporters after the game. “You throw him a short pass and he takes it, you just don’t see that at the NFL level very often, making guys miss like that. He’s got a unique skill set that we are all finally seeing. I’m glad he is on our team.

“You just don’t see guys make people miss like that in the NFL very often. There’s just not many guys who can do this, be that quick. To have the day he had, hopefully it is just the beginning of what he is capable of doing.”

Despite physically fighting with Toney in the fourth quarter, members of the Dallas Cowboys were inclined to agree with Glennon’s assessment.

“He’s a great players. He’s extremely shifty,” Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal said. “He stops on a dime. That’s one thing I noticed playing him today. Watching him on film, he gets open, he’s a great route runner, and I think he’s going to be a great one.”

“I think he’s someone that jumped out on the film. We were conscious of him coming in here,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “You could see last week his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. I like the whole perimeter group. I thought it was a big challenge for our perimeter.”

Although head coach Joe Judge was furious with Toney for throwing a punch and being ejected, he was pleased with his production on the field.

“I think he’s being very productive. He’s a very talented player,” Judge said. “He’s building a lot of technique, a lot of savvy. He’s really understanding what the other teams are giving him. He’s making plays. He was highly productive for us today in terms of making plays, getting down the field. He’s a tough dude, I don’t think there’s any question about that and I think he’s a very smart football player.”

Toney is electric. There’s really no other way to put it. He’s an extremely dangerous talent — one capable of changing the entire course of the game in the blink of an eye. However, like OBJ before him, Toney is going to need to learn to control his emotions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NedLZ_0cNborh800

