Premier League

'It Becomes Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Romelu Lukaku & Neymar Comparison

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has compared the experience of coaching Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar with what it is like to work with Romelu Lukaku, following the Belgian's record move back to Stamford Bridge.

The German worked with Neymar during his time at PSG and signed Lukaku for his Chelsea side, encouraging the club to break their transfer record to bring the striker back to the club.

Speaking at the Trento Sports Festival via CalcioNews24, Tuchel discussed the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTwAU_0cNbonPS00
Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

When asked what it was like to coach Neymar, Tuchel made an honest comparison with his new striker Lukaku.

He said: "Neymar is the artist, he will choose. Once this player feels that he is something in his service, then the role becomes more specific. Then you can also criticise the champions, the stars, because the players know they are taking on their responsibilities.

"It is a pleasure to play with these stars, it becomes easy to be Lukaku's coach."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rikfm_0cNbonPS00
Photo by Sipa USA

Lukaku lit up the Premier League upon his return but the goals have dried up for Chelsea in recent weeks.

The Blues will be looking to get their star man firing once again as they travel to Brentford after the international break, sitting top of the Premier League

More Chelsea Coverage

