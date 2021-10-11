Season 11 Episode 8, For Blood

Slasher is a season-long horror anthology series that focuses on a different masked killer each year. It first premiered on Chiller in 2016, but that cable network went defunct the following year, seemingly bringing the show to an end. But like any good slasher, it has since bounced back several times. It switched to Netflix, where it produced two seasons, the second of which debuted in Spring of 2019. There was no word on the show after that and it appeared that the show might be done once again. But then, with little notice, a fourth season arrived on the horror-focused streaming service Shudder in August 2021, billed as an “event series”. Subtitled Flesh & Blood, it follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family gathering for a reunion on a secluded island. Their old wounds and competitive rivalries flare up when the family realizes a masked killer is on the island, intent on cruelly picking them off one by one. That ran for eight episodes like the other three seasons, and there has been no word yet on whether a fifth season will follow. But based on the fact that this one keeps bouncing back, I would not count it out just yet.

