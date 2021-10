Hi, after installation und setting the IP's for the controller A & B everthing was working fine. Now after weeks later (productive) I wanted to have a look on the MSA configuration with the webconsole. I can not access them and no ping to both controllers. Customer told me tha both Ethernet ports have a link. The MSA 2061 came with a USB cable. How can I use it? To connect the USB to MSA und to the Laptop. Putty did not see them. How can I access them? Do I need a serial - USB converter?

