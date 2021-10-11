“A Perversion Of Cryptocurrency” – Edward Snowden On CBDCs
Edward Snowden has released a blog article, warning that “Central Banks Digital Currencies will ransom our future”. Snowden calls CBDCs “cryptofascist currencies”. In a recently released blog article, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden gives Central Banks Digital Currencies (CBDCs) a devastating verdict. Besides China’s Digital Yuan and the upcoming launch of the Nigerian eNaira, many more countries, including the United States are seeking to launch a CBDC as well.cryptocoin.news
