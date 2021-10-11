CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“A Perversion Of Cryptocurrency” – Edward Snowden On CBDCs

Cover picture for the articleEdward Snowden has released a blog article, warning that “Central Banks Digital Currencies will ransom our future”. Snowden calls CBDCs “cryptofascist currencies”. In a recently released blog article, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden gives Central Banks Digital Currencies (CBDCs) a devastating verdict. Besides China’s Digital Yuan and the upcoming launch of the Nigerian eNaira, many more countries, including the United States are seeking to launch a CBDC as well.

Hackernoon

CBDCs: How Dangerous ARE They?

Central Banking Digital Currencies may pose the single greatest threat to personal liberty in our lifetime. CBDCs are built on a distributed ledger, issued by a nation’s state bank, representing its fiat currency. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), they are centrally created and controlled. The first, most well-known and potentially impactful CBDC is the Digital Yuan of China. The Chinese government has already started to distribute free digital yuan. While the Chinese Communist Party insists their efforts are aimed at digitizing banknotes and coins.
cryptoslate.com

Could the proposed US ‘digital dollar’ be self-annihilating? Edward Snowden seems to say so

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) subcontractor and whistleblower, Edward Snowden, who recently published an opinion article concerning central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), continued to discuss the danger behind their adoption on Twitter. According to the famous privacy advocate, CBDCs are “the newest danger cresting the...
u.today

Edward Snowden Has Perfect Response for Bitcoin-Hating JPMorgan CEO

World-famous whistleblower Edward Snowden recently used the dismissive "OK, Boomer" phrase as a scathing retort against JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. As reported by U.Today, Dimon recently ruffled the feathers of the Bitcoin community by calling the largest cryptocurrency “worthless”:. I personally think that Bitcoin is worthless…I don’t care. It makes...
Edward Snowden
zycrypto.com

Edward Snowden Takes A Jab At CBDCs, Labeling Them A “Cryptofascist Currency”

Edward Snowden thinks CBDCs are intended to take away privacy and financial supremacy of individuals. CBDCs are however gaining popularity among countries as over 110 countries plan on releasing theirs. Market sentiment on CBDCs is highly bearish as they raise concerns for cryptocurrency proponents. Edward Snowden, a popular whistleblower, has...
investing.com

Edward Snowden: Bitcoin strengthened despite government crackdowns

Former United States Central Intelligence Agency agent Edward Snowden has praised the resilience of Bitcoin (BTC) amid sustained global regulatory scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The famous whistleblower tweeting on Sunday stated that Bitcoin has gotten stronger following government bans and anti-crypto policies. His tweet was in tandem with remarks he made...
zycrypto.com

Edward Snowden Believes Bitcoin Has Emerged Stronger From China’s Crypto Ban

Infamous American whistleblower Edward Snowden has weighed in on the conversation surrounding China’s cryptocurrency ban, stating that the ban has actually strengthened bitcoin. Edward Snowden: Government Crackdowns Have Strengthened Bitcoin. The former United States contractor who leaked National Security Agency (NSA) documents revealing that the agency was spying on private...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Edward Snowden: Bitcoin Up 10x Despite Coordinated Global Campaign By Governments

On Sunday evening famous whistleblower Edward Snowden commented on Bitcoin’s resilient price rise over the last year and a half despite global campaigns by governments to undermine the network. “Sometimes I think back to this and wonder how many people bought Bitcoin then,” Snowden wrote on Sunday, quoting his March...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Edward Snowden Post On Telegram That He’ll Expose The Misdeeds Of ‘Corrupt Powers Within Governments’?

An image shared on Instagram purportedly shows a Telegram post by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden pledging that he will reveal every wrongdoing by “all the corrupt powers within governments.”. Verdict: False. The statement has been misattributed to Snowden. Snowden has denied having a Telegram account. Fact Check:. Snowden released classified...
ambcrypto.com

Stellar joins Ripple in making a case for CBDCs on its blockchain

It’s hard to talk about the CBDC race without mentioning China. However, as more countries explore state-backed digital currencies, central banks sometimes find themselves turning to none other than alt coins for solutions. Recently, XLM’s Stellar released a blog post making a case for CBDCs on its blockchain. Key Features.
