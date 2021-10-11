CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“If I failed in politics, the reason is I did not have the potential”, Amitabh Bachchan tells Jyothi Venkatesh

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Mega star Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday . To commemorate the grand occasion, I reproduce an earlier free and frank interview with the super star taken about a decade ago and wish him a happy birthday today. Though he played a flamboyant and edgy character in his film Buddhah Hoga Terra Baap, Amitabh Bachchan impressing the audiences with a realistic performance as Dr Prabhakar Anand, a retired Principal of a private college in Bhopal in Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan, in which the thespian had been pitted with actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Saif Ali Khan, Prateik Babbar and Deepika Padukone.

