“If I failed in politics, the reason is I did not have the potential”, Amitabh Bachchan tells Jyothi Venkatesh

As India’s Viacom18 Studios completes “Laal Singh Chaddha,” its Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starring Bollywood adaptation of “Forrest Gump,” plans are afoot to further mine Paramount’s IP. “There are a couple of other titles that we are evaluating closely, but of course a lot of our focus and bandwidth is currently consumed by ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’,” Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios told Variety. The film’s production was impacted by COVID-19. It needs some more time for the finishing touches and consequently, the release date has shifted from Christmas 2021 to Valentine’s Day 2022. Once it’s done, the team will consider the...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO