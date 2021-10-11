Cleveland’s Alternate Reality Releases New Music Video
Steve Delchin, who works as an attorney for a local firm, and his Alternate Reality bandmates — guitarist Jon Engeman, drummer Bob "Savage" Schwartz, guitarist Bob Delchin and bassist Nick Crow brother, guitarist Bob Delchin — became a sensation several years ago when he and the band released a campy music video for the tune "The King That Never Was." The video went viral (Yahoo crowned it "The Most Epically Awful Video of 2011") and has amassed around one million views on YouTube.www.clevescene.com
