CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland’s Alternate Reality Releases New Music Video

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Delchin, who works as an attorney for a local firm, and his Alternate Reality bandmates — guitarist Jon Engeman, drummer Bob "Savage" Schwartz, guitarist Bob Delchin and bassist Nick Crow brother, guitarist Bob Delchin — became a sensation several years ago when he and the band released a campy music video for the tune "The King That Never Was." The video went viral (Yahoo crowned it "The Most Epically Awful Video of 2011") and has amassed around one million views on YouTube.

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Petoskey News-Review

Petoskey local releases new EP, Coldplay cover and music video

PETOSKEY — Petoskey local Tony Manfredonia recently released a four track EP largely inspired by his background in orchestral arrangements and one of his favorite bands. The EP — titled "Lost at Sea" — may only have four songs but is filled with orchestral arrangements, singer-songwriter lyrics reflecting on loss and finding peace, and a cover of Coldplay's song "Midnight."
PETOSKEY, MI
metalinsider.net

Mastodon release “Teardrinker” music video

Mastodon premiered their newest single “Teardrinker” at 11pm eastern last night. The band is getting ready to release Hushed And Grim, the album from which this single comes on October 29th. Mastodon recently revealed the first single, “Pushing the Tides,” with a music video, available here. The album cover was created by Paul Romano, the same artist who designed the sleeves for Crack The Skye, Blood Mountain, Leviathan as well as the cover for Remission.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVID LEE ROTH Releases Music Video For New Solo Song, 'Lo-Rez Sunset'

David Lee Roth has released the official music video for a new solo song called "Lo-Rez Sunset". The clip, which also features original artwork by the VAN HALEN singer, can be seen below. "Lo-Rez Sunset" was one of five songs included in last fall's The Roth Project, an online comic...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Kane Brown And H.E.R. Release Collaborative New Song And Music Video For “Blessed & Free”

R&B and country singer Kane Brown has teamed up with R&B sensation H.E.R. for the new song “Blessed & Free,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Alex Alga, a CMT and ACM award winner. The song was written by Brown, H.E.R., Ilsey Juber, Denzel Michael-Akil Baptiste, David Biral and Russell James Chell, Jr., and produced by Take A Daytrip and Russ Chel.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
orlandoweekly.com

New music releases from Orlando's Dot Org and Drex Carter

Dot Org, the vehicle for local musician Ian Mckewen, has always been a stylistically restless indie act with little regard for simple categorization or convention. But the one unifying element in all of the heady brew is Mckewen's theatrical singing, and it's this act's most defining trait. Well, Dot Org's...
ORLANDO, FL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HYPOCRISY Releases Music Video For 'Dead World'

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn't be more appropriate for the newest addition to the HYPOCRISY catalog: "Worship". Due on November 26 via Nuclear Blast Records, "Worship" is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, HYPOCRISY has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at frontman Peter Tägtgren's Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (KATAKLYSM, IN FLAMES, CARNIFEX), "Worship"'s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.
MUSIC
cbslocal.com

The Replacements Release New Music Video Featuring Minneapolis Spots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota rock band The Replacements released a new music video Wednesday, an homage to their Minneapolis roots peppered with familiar scenes from around the city. The video for “Takin’ a Ride” follows Hifi Hair and Records owner Jon Clifford and his dog as they make their way...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mxdwn.com

Ministry Celebrates Release Of Moral Hygiene By Sharing Rambunctious New Music Video For “Disinformation”

In celebration of their brand-new album Moral Hygiene, the industrial metal band Ministry has released a new music video for their single “Disinformation.”. The intense music video delves into the dangers that come with consuming mass media and the complicity that results if viewers do not attempt to critically engage with the information they are being fed. Ministry presents this subject matter by editing themselves into black and white footage of the past along with jump cuts to members of the group shredding away, quotes from Donald Trump and unsettling images of surgery on organs.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Sports Car#Yahoo#Egyptians#Roman#Medieval#Nbc Tv#Wkyc Channel 3
Cleveland.com

Reba McEntire remix tops this week’s new music releases

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Vault-raiding by Reba McEntire highlights this week’s crop of new music releases... Album of the Week: Reba McEntire hit the studio with her touring band and producer Dave Cobb to record new versions of songs from throughout her career on “Revived Remixed Revisited” (MCA Nashville/UMe). The list includes leaner versions of “Somebody Should Leave” and “Consider Me Gone,” as well as a duet with Dolly Parton on “Does He Love You.”
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Tinlicker Releases Music Video for “Be Here And Now”

Tinlicker returns to Anjunadeep with their latest single, “Be Here Now” that sees the duo team up with Nathan Nicholson. Dutch duo Tinlicker has taken the melodic house and techno scene by storm over the past few years with countless releases and stunning performances along the way. This includes everything from their remarkable album This Is Not Our Universe to their twist on iconic tracks like Robert Miles’ “Children,” while their sets at Anjunadeep showcases and major festivals have further guided fans to a bliss-like state.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Collider

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ Releases Star-Lord Band Music Video

Eidos Montreal wants you to take a trip back in time with a new 80s rock music video developed especially for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Using retro animation, the Star-Lord Band just released the official clip of “Zero to Hero,” the second single of the not-so-fictional band that plays a significant role in the game’s plot.
VIDEO GAMES
udiscovermusic.com

Sting Releases Video For Breezy New Single, ‘If It’s Love’

Sting has released the music video for “If It’s Love,” a track off his forthcoming album, The Bridge, set for release on November 19 via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records. The upbeat, breezy, and infectious pop tune exhibits Sting’s undeniable gift for melody and is available now on all digital platforms. Directed by...
MUSIC
Gamespot

Trivium's New Music Video Features Elder Scrolls Online Cinematics

Trivium's new music video for their latest single, "The Phalanx," is a mash-up of metal and video games, and specifically The Elder Scrolls Online. "What happens when Trivium and The Elder Scrolls Online collide?! We bring you our new music video and single for 'The Phalanx'!" singer and guitarist Matt Heafy said.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Justin Bieber Releases Emotional Music Video for "Ghost"

Justin Bieber has officially released the visual for his track “Ghost.”. The new music video sees Bieber play the role of a doting grandson, who reconnects with his grandmother, played by Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton, following the death of his grandfather. In the fictitious storyline, Bieber brings laughter and joy to his grandmother while she copes with the grieving process.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Atmosphere Releases New Album, ‘WORD?’, Music Video For “Bardcade”, Featuring MF DOOM, Aesop Rock [Listen/Watch]

On Friday, October 8th the Minneapolis hip-hop duo Atmosphere released their latest studio album, WORD? The album arrived via Rhymesayers Entertainment, the label co-owned by Atmosphere’s own Slug (Sean Daley) and Ant (Anthony Davis). Along with the album’s release, Atmosphere also shared a music video for the album’s 14th and...
VIDEO GAMES
Cleveland Scene

Local Metal Act VANIK Releases Halloween-Themed Cassette-Only New Album

Shortly after forming four years ago, the locally based metal act VANIK issued its self-titled debut, and in 2017, VANIK made its first live-stage appearance. The band played two sold-out shows, one in Cleveland and a second in Toronto. When performing, VANIK puts on an elaborate, theatrical show complete with...
CLEVELAND, OH
hypebeast.com

James Blake Releases New Version and Music Video for “Funeral”

James Blake has dropped a new version and accompanying music video for his song “Funeral” featuring slowthai. The song appears on the Grammy-award-winning artist’s fifth studio album Friends That Break Your Heart, which was released on October 8 and features SZA, JID, SwaVay and Monica Martin, among others. The new...
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Machine Go Boom Reunite to Debut Unreleased Material, Play Halloween Show at the Happy Dog

Reuniting after ten years, Machine Go Boom will debut an album of unreleased material — When We're Ghosts — and play a show on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Happy Dog. MGB, which was awarded a handful of Scene Best of Cleveland nods in the mid-2000s and landed its song "800 lb. Gorilla" on Cleveland.com's list of the most important songs in Cleveland history, last played together at Pat's in the Flat's in 2009.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy