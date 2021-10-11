Is Everyone Having Fun Right Now Except Parents?

A mortified mom has gone viral on TikTok after she told the story of how her young daughter accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. “I gave my toddler my cellphone to play a game while I took a shower. Next thing I know she is knocking on my door asking me to help her fix something. I of course tell her to come in so I can help so she can keep playing. She hands me the phone while I am in the shower,” the mom continued. “I quickly realize that my phone is broadcasting live on Instagram. In my hand. While I am in the shower.”

