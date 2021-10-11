CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Officially Time for the Chiefs to Hit the Panic Button

By Justin Cooper
 4 days ago
Ben Maller defended the Kansas City Chiefs after their first two losses of the season to the Ravens & Chargers. After a losing to the Bills in convincing fashion during a primetime AFC Championship rematch, Ben says it is now time for the Chiefs to panic.

Ben Maller: "That game was an early season placement test to find out where the Chiefs are. Take the temperature in the room...and Kansas City is running a fever right now. They didn't measure up with the placement test. They get an F-. They continue to provide a medley of miscues. Kansas City had 4 turnovers on the night...they're up to 11 turnovers now and they are in the same category with Jacksonville."

