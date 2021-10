We all know by now that Demi Lovato is not a fan of using the term, "aliens," to describe extraterrestrial life, and the star doesn't have a song titled after them either. Speaking with Erin Lim of E! News' The Rundown, to promote their new Peacock show, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, the singer, 29, responded to a fan theory about having an unreleased song titled "Aliens." "I do not have a song called 'Aliens. It sounds good," they said, before doubling down on their take. "My fans should know that I do not call them aliens because 'alien' is a derogatory term for anything, even extraterrestrials, which is why I call them ETs."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO