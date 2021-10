Meet a ceramicist inspired by fungi. Sage Morgan is an explorer—of mediums, of clay, and of mushroom habitats. “Even squatting down to go pee in the woods, you’re going to find mushrooms,” Morgan (she/they) said. “You just never know what you’re going to find out here, and I think that’s the adventure.” Whether it’s throwing a series of large planters on her wheel or examining a species of fungi she’s never seen before, the ceramicist is drawn to the way line functions in nature and in art.

