How Columbus Day contributes to the cultural erasure of Italian Americans

By Lawrence Torcello, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Rochester Institute of Technology
 4 days ago
A float featuring Christopher Columbus makes its way down Fifth Avenue during the 75th annual Columbus Day Parade on Oct. 14, 2019, in New York. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Every October, a parade of opinion writers, politicians and Americans of Italian descent celebrate Christopher Columbus as someone who represents Italian Americans .

But associating impoverished 19th- and 20th-century Italian immigrants with a 15th-century explorer disavows the cultural identities of Italian Americans.

It renders the diverse histories and hardships of such immigrants insignificant in favor of a representative of European imperialism already familiar to Americans and more consistent with America’s homogenized European ideal .

As a political philosopher , I think it’s worth examining how mythologies of the past can distort reality and erase indigenous and immigrant cultures.

Given Italian history, descendants of Italian immigrants have reason to stand in solidarity with indigenous groups as they reclaim histories that were previously expunged.

A mass lynching

A mass lynching remains the professed political reason for first associating Columbus with Italian Americans. In 1891, 11 Southern Italian immigrants were murdered by a mob in New Orleans .

This was not the first or last lynching of Italian immigrants in the United States. But it holds the distinction of being one of the largest mass lynchings in the nation’s history .

The killings were defended as vengeance for the murder of a police chief by unidentified assailants. Many of the nation’s papers, including The New York Times , applauded the lynching.

This media coverage contributed to political tensions between the U.S. and the newly formed Kingdom of Italy. The following year, President Benjamin Harrison announced a one-time national observance of the 400-year anniversary of Columbus’ voyage.

Harrison’s proclamation did not mention Italy or Italian immigrants. Instead, American citizens were encouraged to observe the anniversary of “the discovery of America … as shall impress upon our youth the patriotic duties of American citizenship.”

Scientific racism

That message reached a ready audience shaped by late 19th and early 20th centuries’ notions of “scientific racism” , the pseudoscientific belief that empirical evidence exists to support racism or racial superiority.

Southern Italians, along with other Southern Europeans, North Africans and Middle Easterners, were viewed by many white Protestant Europeans as an inferior Mediterranean race. As such, Mediterranean immigrants in the U.S. were widely regarded with contempt .

Christopher Columbus landing in America. Original Artwork: Engraving by Nathaniel Currier. MPI/Getty Images

Amid racist theories marking the period, President Harrison’s proclamation signaled distinctions between glorious European figures, like Columbus, and destitute Sicilians, whose appearance was unwelcome and whose lynchings were met with approval in the press.

In a 1924 letter to The New York Times defending immigration restrictions against Italians and other Southern Europeans, the eugenicist Henry Fairfield Osborn took care to exclude the so-called discoverer of America from the tainted races: “ Columbus from his portraits and his busts, whether authentic or not, was clearly Nordic .”

Columbus died long before the unification of Italy in the 19th century, but he came to be its mythologized representative. With unification, Italy’s rulers attempted to forge a new national identity among disparate peoples, with different experiences of brutal colonialism.

By the 19th century, Southern Italians were leaving Italy in large numbers to escape the entrenched poverty wrought by political and economic subjugation.

That subjugation traces in part to Columbus’ sponsors, Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand II , who possessed Sicily during Columbus’ lifetime, with Ferdinand’s cousin, Ferdinand I, controlling the southern mainland. Eventually, Ferdinand II controlled both “Kingdoms of Sicily.”

These so-called Catholic Monarchs of what is now Spain brought the Inquisition to Sicily. In the context of the long-standing cultural diversity of Sicily, the Spanish Inquisition imposed a Catholic monoculture, while literacy and other markers for social welfare plummeted.

As the historians Louis Mendola and Jacqueline Alio write of this time:

“Compared to what she had been under the Byzantines, Fatmids, and Normans, Sicily was now in decline. Illiteracy became endemic, defining the educational level of the great majority of Sicilians – and indeed Italians generally – into the nineteenth century.”

As a Spanish possession, Southern Italy was culturally throttled by the Inquisition while simultaneously exploited for natural resources and taxation. The corruption, poverty and misery that prompted waves of Southern Italians to seek escape between 1880 and 1924 has its roots in this period.

Reclaiming history

As such, a significant majority of Italian Americans descend from those Southern Italian immigrants.

The feudalistic cycles of poverty from which they sought escape were maintained and enforced by the same monarchical, imperialist powers Columbus served and helped enrich .

Identifying Italian Americans with Columbus in America meant identification of Italians more generally with Columbus, rather than with the waves of disadvantaged Southern Italians leaving Italy.

Because of this, the identification served as propaganda for both the U.S. and a newly formed Italy.

By rejecting their own association with Columbus, contemporary descendants of Italian immigrants have an opportunity to recognize the authentic cultural identities of their ancestors.

Lawrence Torcello does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

WFAE

Goodbye, Columbus? Here's what Indigenous Peoples' Day means to Native Americans

This year marks the first time a U.S. president has officially recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day. President Biden issued a proclamation on Friday to observe this Oct. 11 as a day to honor Native Americans, their resilience and their contributions to American society throughout history, even as they faced assimilation, discrimination and genocide spanning generations. The move shifts focus from Columbus Day, the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus, which shares the same date as Indigenous Peoples' Day this year.
POLITICS
georgiastatesignal.com

The dark reality of Christopher Columbus’s voyage

With Columbus Day still being recognized as a national holiday, many who know the truth about Christopher Columbus question why we celebrate it. Initially, people observed Columbus Day on October 12th of each year. Following 1971, people celebrated Columbus Day every second Monday of October. As the infamous rhyme states,...
INDIA
mymodernmet.com

Scholar Discovers a 14th-Century Monk Wrote About the Americas Before Columbus’ Discovery

The first Europeans to set foot on American shores are believed to be Norse sailors, or Vikings. In the 10th century, Norsemen explored and settled parts of the Canadian coastline and remained there for hundreds of years. Despite this Scandinavian knowledge of lands to the west, scholars believed Southern Europe remained largely in the dark until the voyages of Columbus. A recent discovery of mention to “Markland” (likely Labrador or Newfoundland) in a 14th-century Italian text suggest that one monk at least knew of the continent's existence.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Italian sailors knew of America 150 years before Christopher Columbus, new analysis of ancient documents suggests

New analysis of ancient writings suggests that sailors from the Italian hometown of Christopher Columbus knew of America 150 years before its renowned 'discovery'. Transcribing and detailing a, circa, 1345 document by a Milanese friar, Galvaneus Flamma, Medieval Latin literature expert Professor Paolo Chiesa has made an "astonishing" discovery of an "exceptional" passage referring to an area we know today as North America.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Word Of Viking Settlements In North America Reached Italy 150 Years Before Columbus

Word of the Viking exploration of North America appears to have reached Genoa, Christopher Columbus's hometown in Italy, centuries before Columbus sailed. This conclusion, based on a translation of a 14th-century history raises the possibility the Viking settlements in Vinland had previously unrecognized influence on subsequent events. Around 1345, Galvaneus...
SCIENCE
Teen Vogue

Columbus Day Helped Italians Become ‘White’, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Explains

For decades, Native Americans and their allies have demanded the end of celebrating Columbus, rightly characterizing him as a mercenary of the Spanish monarchy, an actor in and symbol of the onset of European genocidal colonization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Western Hemisphere. Today, at least 14 states no longer acknowledge the federal Columbus Day holiday, instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, sometimes called Native American Day. States have the option to opt out of any federal holiday or to change the name of the holiday. Even more cities, towns, university campuses, and others celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Many more states and other entities are considering proposals for replacing celebrating Columbus with a day dedicated to Native peoples.
SOCIETY
theislandnow.com

Viewpoint: Native Americans recognized on Columbus Day

Each year Columbus Day reminds us that everyone who isn’t an indigenous American is an immigrant or a descendant from one. This year President Joe Biden became the first to officially proclaim Indigenous Peoples’ Day, coinciding with the celebration of Columbus Day, declaring, “For generations, federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures. Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society. We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for tribal nations — a future grounded in tribal sovereignty and respect for the human rights of Indigenous people in the Americas and around the world.”
POLITICS
swark.today

How Columbus Day became a federal holiday

Many American students grew up learning about Christopher Columbus and his accidental discovery of the New World in 1492. For many, the children’s rhyme “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue” and perhaps the names of his three ships (Nina, La Pinta, and Santa Maria), may be the only facts about Columbus that really stick with them. Some people may remember that he was Italian, but that he sailed for Spain. That he sailed for King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella. Maybe even that he landed in the Bahamas accidentally while searching for a faster route to the Far East.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Indigenous People’s Day: Why many Americans celebrate it instead of Columbus Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day is an increasingly popular holiday in the United States that was created in reaction to Columbus Day, a national holiday dedicated to celebrating the explorer who led an expeditions to the Americas starting in 1492.Columbus has become a controversial figure, and, as a result, many states and cities have decided to rename the holiday dedicated to him for the people who already lived in the Americas when Columbus and his crews arrived on shore — a population that was enslaved and ultimately killed off en masse.Here’s what you need to know about the renamed national holiday.How...
POLITICS
tmj4.com

Tensions persist between legacy of Christopher Columbus, native people

Monday's federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian Americans' history and those horrified by an annual tribute that ignores the native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. For decades, Native American...
POLITICS
WTVQ

Native American descendants remember their ancestors on Columbus Day

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, some people enjoyed a long weekend off for Columbus Day. However, Native American communities see this holiday differently. Jan Quigg lives in Richmond, but her native-american roots run deep to Casey County where her ancestors settled after they were forced on the Trail of Tears.
RICHMOND, KY
