How digital mortgage and wholesale staffing needs to change

By Bonnie Sinnock
nationalmortgagenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs margins thin, lenders are faced with reconfiguring staffing in order to maintain an edge. One of the biggest waves of consolidation in years is anticipated due to aging industry leadership and changing tax policy, according to a recent Stratmor Group report. That means lenders have to be careful about adjusting their mix of personnel and technology to stay profitable whether they plan to continue to compete or sell.

