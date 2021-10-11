CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day following petition from Carolina Indian Circle

Daily Tar Heel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC will officially recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day following years of petitions from the Carolina Indian Circle. UNC issued a proclamation Sunday to recognize the day and to “commend its observance to all members of the University community.” It also acknowledges that UNC was built on land originally belonging to the Enos, Occaneechis, Shakoris and Sissipahaws.

www.dailytarheel.com

