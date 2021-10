Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Teaser of JAI BHEEM app was launched last week at the Mid-day International Icon Awards event that was held in Dubai by Girish Wankhede. The First Look of the Short-Video app fell 'nothing short' of creating a huge buzz in the international arena amidst film celebrities and even the international media present at the event.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO