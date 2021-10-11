‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Performs Cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain”

Zendaya called Tom Holland ‘a perfectionist’ as an actor, and expressed her appreciation for Tom’s devotion to the ‘Spider-Man’ film franchise. Zendaya, 25, couldn’t help but gush over beau Tom Holland, 25, and his work in the Spider-Man films when she spoke to InStyle for an interview published on Tuesday, October 12. “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” Zendaya said. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well,” the star added.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO