‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Performs Cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain”
Captain America has a bit of musical talent in him. “Purple Rain on a sunny day,” Chris Evans wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of himself playing the piano. The song was performed for the former Marvel star’s 127 Instagram followers. Previously, Evans performed a song he described as “one of my favorites,” created by Fabrizio Paterlini. According to Men’s Journal, Evans has played the piano since 2019.thesource.com
