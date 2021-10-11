CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Oz’ actor Granville Adams dies of cancer

By Beth Webb
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGranville Adams, who appeared in acclaimed HBO prison drama Oz, has died of cancer. The actor played inmate Zahir Arif in the show from 1997. He appeared in a recurring role in Homicide: Life On The Street, which co-starred Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andre Braugher. The actor’s family announced the news of...

