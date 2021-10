CAMDEN — Camden National Bank announced that it has received the highest possible overall rating of “Outstanding” from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for its most recent Community Reinvestment Act (examination period, covering 2018-20. This marks the 18th year that the bank has been rated “Outstanding” for CRA, a reflection of its long-standing commitment to social responsibility and local community.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO