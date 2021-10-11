CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacsun Incentivizes Consumers to Recycle Their Jeans

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dodPQ_0cNbjDin00

Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling program has diverted more than 1,950 tons of denim from landfills since 2006. A new initiative by teen specialty retailers Pacsun aims to increase that figure.

On Thursday, World Cotton Day, Pacsun announced the launch of PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow, an in-store recycling and incentive program.

Five Pacsun retail locations, including its New York City Soho and Los Angeles flagship stores, are now home to dedicated denim recycling bins. There, customers who drop off used denim made with at least 90 percent cotton or greater at the bins will receive $10 off their next purchase of Pacsun Denim at a Pacsun retail location. In regions where drop bins are not available, consumers have the option to return denim directly to store associates at the registers at any Pacsun store.

The recycling scheme is part of PacCares, a philanthropic initiative dedicated to the “health and well-being of young people” and an extension of the #GetYourJeansOn social initiative introduced as part of Pacsun’s 2021 pre-Fall campaign.

Denim is one of Pacsun’s best-selling categories. “It is a simple, yet effective way for our consumers to give back and add to our eco footprint,” said Kelly Mahoney, Pacsun’s senior director of merchandising for men’s and women’s denim.

It also underscores Pacsun’s efforts to promote responsible consumption. Earlier this year, the retailer implemented a dedicated landing page on its website for all Pacsun Eco products, with up to 100 percent of the fabrics used being either sustainable, recycled or organic. The brand also launched last month its first fully dedicated gender-neutral brand, Colour Range , a collection of all eco and sustainable staples like tees and sweats, and now takes cryptocurrency.

“As a brand dedicated to inspiring positive development with fashion, we firmly believe that small changes today will result in a better tomorrow,” said Brie Olson, Pacsun president. “We are excited to introduce PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow as a continuation of our journey to a more sustainable future.”

Both Pacsun and Cotton Incorporated will amplify the program across Gen Z-oriented social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Pacsun will also utilize its brand ambassador program and influencers to create content supporting the initiative.

Blue Jeans Go Green has several other retail and brand partners, including 7 For All Mankind, Levi’s, Madewell and Zappos.

