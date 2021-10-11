4 Credit Cards That Are Great for Day-to-Day Errands

You may have a retail store card in your wallet for that home remodeling project or a Visa or Mastercard that you only use for emergencies, but if you don't have a credit card for everyday use, you may be missing out. The truth is credit cards aren't just for convenience. Using a credit card for day-to-day purchases, like groceries, gas and takeout, can help you reap some great benefits, especially in the case of rewards cards.

Read More: The Quickest Ways To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt

Learn: The Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card

To help you sort out which rewards cards would be best for your everyday purchases, GOBankingRates selected four of the best cards available and an alternative for each. Pay attention to details, such as whether there's an annual fee or an introductory APR. Also, consider which card will help you maximize your ability to earn rewards based on your everyday purchases. For example, a card that features a high cash-back reward for spending at the grocery store for the first year might offer a much lower reward in the years after. Other factors to consider include special perks, like a spending bonus or a cash-back match.

Here are four credit cards -- and their alternatives -- that offer rewards for making day-to-day purchases.

Blue Cash Everyday Card From American Express

Last updated: Oct. 8, 2021

The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express offers no annual fee and a 0% introductory APR on purchases for 15 months. You'll earn 3% cash back on the first $6,000 of purchases at U.S. supermarkets; then 1% thereafter. You'll also earn 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and 1% back on all other purchases. Plus, you'll earn $200 cash back if you spend $2,000 within the first six months that you have the card.

Another rewards credit card from American Express that's good for everyday purchases is the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, but it has an annual fee of $95 after the first year. It offers a 0% introductory APR on purchases for 12 months. You'll earn 6% cash back on the first $6,000 of purchases at U.S. supermarkets; then 1% thereafter. You'll also earn 6% on U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% at U.S. gas stations and transit and 1% back on other eligible purchases.

See: Why It’s Still Better To Use Your Credit Card Over Your Debit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards

If you like to travel, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards card will reward you with unlimited 1.25x travel miles per every $1 you spend, which you can redeem on any hotel, airline or travel expense without the hassle of blackout dates. The card features a 0% intro APR for 12 months and no annual fee. Plus, you'll earn 20,000 bonus miles if you spend $500 within the first three months of opening your account.

If you're interested in a more robust travel rewards card to use for your everyday purchases, the Capital One Venture Rewards card offers unlimited 2x travel miles per every $1 you spend and you can earn 60,000o bonus miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. However, the card does not offer a 0% introductory APR and has a $95 annual fee.

Check Out: 90-Second Moves To Raise Your Credit Score 200 Points

Discover it Cash Back

The Discover it Cash Back card offers no annual fee and a 0% APR for the first 14 months on both purchases and balance transfers. You can also get 5% cash back on up to $1,500 worth of everyday purchases each quarter. Cash-back categories rotate and include everyday purchases at Amazon.com, grocery stores, drugstores, wholesale clubs, streaming services, gas stations, restaurants and PayPal purchases. But the rewards don't stop there. You'll earn 1% cash back on all other purchases and receive an unlimited cash-back match from Discover based on all the cash back you earned during the first year.

The Discover it Miles card is another option. It offers 0% APR for the first 14 months on purchases and no annual fee. You'll earn 1.5x unlimited miles per $1 on all your everyday purchases. Plus, Discover will automatically match all the miles you've earned at the end of your first year as a cardholder.

Read More: This Easy Trick Will Improve Your Credit Score and Avoid Late Payments

Chase Freedom Unlimited

The Chase Freedom Unlimited card offers no annual fee and a 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months, plus a $200 bonus if you spend $500 within the first three months of account opening. You can also earn 5% cash back on up to $12,000 worth of grocery store purchases that you make in the first year as a cardholder. Other rewards include the following:

5% cash back on Chase Travel purchased via Chase Ultimate Rewards

3% cash back on restaurants and eligible takeout and delivery services

3% cash back on drugstore purchases

1.5% cash back on other purchases

Or you could opt for the Chase Freedom Flex credit card, which offers the same pricing and terms as the Chase Freedom Unlimited, and the same $200 spending bonus. It also offers many of the same cash-back bonuses with the following two additions: 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases in a different category each quarter that you activate and 1% (instead of 1.5%) cash back on all other purchases.

[rock-component slug="more-from-gobankingrates"]

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 4 Credit Cards That Are Great for Day-to-Day Errands