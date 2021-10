The Kewanee League of Women Voters will hold a forum with Kewanee Library Director Barbara Love on Thursday, October 20th at the Kewanee Public Library. The forum will go over the results of the recent survey conducted by the Kewanee Public Library regarding services that people would like to see at the Kewanee Library. The forum will include a tour of the Library and a discussion about the results of the Library Survey. There is no cost to attend and the event will begin at 6 Pm on Wednesday, October 20th. Anyone arriving after 6 Pm should enter through the elevator entrance. You do not have to be a member of the Kewanee League of Women Voters to attend this event.

