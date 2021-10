This is the plot of The Last Duel, the new film by Ridley Scott from 14 October to the cinema. The director catapults us into the Middle Ages by telling a chivalrous epic full of ladies and knights. And the work he does is not to be discarded at all. Indeed, the ploy of telling three stories through three different points of view this time turns out to be successful and becomes the engine of the entire film. What is striking about The Last Duel is the fact that the three views on the story never become redundant but serve to give completeness to the story. The work on the historical context is also appreciable. Ridley Scott outlines a faithful fresco of the Middle Ages, with attention to detail and reconstructions of uses and customs. In addition, he also indulges in scenes of real fights which, although marginal in the film, are shown in all the rawness and gloom typical of the “dark ages”.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO