St. Lawrence Man Arrested on Warrant
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Chippewa Bay man following an investigation into a traffic stop in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Barry M. Burke JR., 60 of 40 New Road, Chippewa Bay on an arrest warrant issued out of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on the original charge of Robbery 2nd. Burke Jr was turned over to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies without incident. Burke Jr is to appear in Monroe County court at a later date to answer the charge.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
