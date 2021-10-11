Video shows police officers dragging Black paraplegic man from car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A video making the rounds on social media showing a Philadelphia police officer harassing a Black man, calling him “boy” and “homie,” has prompted outrage and an investigation. Philadelphia police say the officer shown in the video has been placed on administrative duty as an investigation unfolds. “This investigation is active and ongoing with Internal Affairs. The officer is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. Any discipline will be contingent upon the outcome of the Internal Affairs investigation. Since this is an active investigation, we will not comment any further,” Philadelphia police said in a...

