Law Enforcement

Video shows police officers dragging Black paraplegic man from car

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Black paraplegic man, Clifford Owensby, has filed a complaint with the NAACP after video showed police officers pulling him out of his car by his hair and arms during a traffic stop on September 30 in Dayton, Ohio.

