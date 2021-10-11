CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Monday morning forecast October 11th

By Anikka Abbott
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are cooling down again Monday. The coast will be in the 60s and interior in the 70s. An inside slider is moving along the California and Nevada border. Cold air advection will set up a strong wind event, triggering an advisory until 11:00 am in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains with gusts reaching 45 mph, and upgrading to a high wind advisory through 3:00 am Tuesday with gusts reaching up to 65 mph. There are also wind advisories along the Central Coast, Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley until Monday night, plus on the South Coast and in the San Luis Obispo County valleys and mountains until Tuesday morning.

