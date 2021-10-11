CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

No one injured in weekend shootout behind East Haven bar

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Police said they are looking for people who may have been involved in a shootout in an East Haven bar parking lot early Sunday.

No one was injured in the gunfire outside the Rumba Café Bar and Lounge, 679 Main St., although several vehicles in the parking lot and the nearby McDonalds had bullet damage, they said.

The shootout happened about 1:10 a.m. during an argument between two men, one of whom was wearing a red baseball-style cap backward and a black T-shirt. That man, believed to be in his 20s, went into a newer model blue car and returned to the bar’s back parking lot with more than one gun before firing multiple shots. The gunfire sent patrons who had left the bar running for cover, police said.

Police said they also are looking for a man who wore a white T-shirt with large black letters on it. The man appears to return fire in the surveillance video.

In addition, they said they would like to talk to a woman who was with him, they said. She was wearing a striped shirt.

Anyone with any information about the gunfire is asked to contact Det. Joe Carangelo at jcarangelo@easthavenpolice.com or 203-468-3827. The public can also reach out to police via Facebook or Instagram.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

