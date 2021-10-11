CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Bronx gunman opens fire at passing vehicle, stray bullet pierces apartment window, missing tenant

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A Bronx man got the scare of his life when a bullet crashed through his apartment window after a gunman running down the sidewalk outside opened fire at a passing vehicle, police said Monday.

Startling surveillance video shows the shooter and an accomplice, both of whom appear to be teens, on White Plains Road near E. 223rd St. in Wakefield targeting the vehicle about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

The gunman charged down the sidewalk with both arms outstretched in front of him firing the gun at the vehicle, the video shows. He reversed direction and ran sideways down the sidewalk, continuing to fire at the vehicle as it sped away, the video shows.

His accomplice, who had his right hand tucked under his left armpit as if he too had a gun, took cover behind a parked car before both of them ran off.

A parked unoccupied 2013 BMW SUV was struck by a stray slug while another errant shot burst through the window of a second-floor apartment where a 41-year-old man was home. Nobody was struck.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the shooter and his accomplice and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

