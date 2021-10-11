2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Pros and Cons Review: Going Rogue
Here's the good news: The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is leaps and bounds better than the vehicle it replaces. The redesigned compact SUV is more comfortable, more enjoyable to drive, and better built than its forebear despite no longer offering a 224-hp V-6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission. Instead, the only available motivator is a 181-hp 2.5-liter I-4 that mates to a CVT. (The new Outlander will add a plug-in hybrid option later in 2022.)www.motortrend.com
