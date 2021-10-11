2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Pros and Cons Review: Going Rogue

The 2022 Kia Telluride is one of the most popular three-row SUVs right now. It’s safe, comfortable, and looks pretty good, too. When people think of an alternative to the Telluride, they often think of the Hyundai Palisade. But the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander? It’s rarely a competition between the two, and maybe that’s a mistake. Perhaps the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is a majorly cheap version of the 2022 Kia Telluride that more people should be considering. Let’s take a look at what Jalopnik has to say on the matter.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO