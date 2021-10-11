CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Pros and Cons Review: Going Rogue

MotorTrend Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the good news: The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is leaps and bounds better than the vehicle it replaces. The redesigned compact SUV is more comfortable, more enjoyable to drive, and better built than its forebear despite no longer offering a 224-hp V-6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission. Instead, the only available motivator is a 181-hp 2.5-liter I-4 that mates to a CVT. (The new Outlander will add a plug-in hybrid option later in 2022.)

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Meet the best SUVs for 2021

There's a good chance that if you're shopping for a new car, you're really shopping for a new SUV. That's because SUVs are by for the most popular form of vehicle today. Gone are the days of sedans everywhere. It's a absolute sea of SUVs instead. But, it's not difficult to see why they're so popular. They're spacious and far more flexible than a sedan.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Pros and Cons Review: Midsize In the Middle

Hyundai's significantly refreshed Santa Fe midsize SUV looks nearly identical to its predecessor from the profile and rear, but, oh, that front end. As one judge phrased it, "The new sneering jack-o-lantern visage is neither welcoming nor attractive." Thankfully for Hyundai, things largely improve from there. We had two examples...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Just an Astonishingly Cheap Kia Telluride?

The 2022 Kia Telluride is one of the most popular three-row SUVs right now. It’s safe, comfortable, and looks pretty good, too. When people think of an alternative to the Telluride, they often think of the Hyundai Palisade. But the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander? It’s rarely a competition between the two, and maybe that’s a mistake. Perhaps the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is a majorly cheap version of the 2022 Kia Telluride that more people should be considering. Let’s take a look at what Jalopnik has to say on the matter.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus LX600 First Look: The Land Cruiser Americans Can Buy

The one consolation prize in America's loss of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser—okay, maybe the only consolation prize—is that we will be sent the massively updated 2022 Lexus LX600 you see here. For most of the 26 years the LX has lumbered around, it has in effect been a Land Cruiser with fancier trimmings and a trick hydraulic suspension system. Both of those things are still true for the '22 Lexus LX, but this new generation deviates farther from its Land Cruiser roots than ever before.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Mitsubishi Outlander Pros#Cvt#Outlander Sel
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve grows for the family

After nearly 30 years, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has finally grown to accommodate those who have grown up with it. The fifth-generation Grand Cherokee introduces a new model to the lineup known as the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. With a longer wheelbase and an adult-sized third row, the larger “L” variant is aimed squarely at families.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo Pros and Cons Review: Wag Swag?

Are we having déjà vu all over again? At last year's SUV of the Year competition we tossed out some perfectly wonderful contenders for the sin of being cars. Both the Audi A6 Allroad and the Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain failed to make the finalist cut simply because they weren't SUV enough to compete.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Land Rover Discovery Pros and Cons Review: Disco's Back

It was only four years ago when the Land Rover Discovery was a finalist for MotorTrend's 2018 SUV of the Year. This time, the Disco is back with a few key changes, including a new line of engines and interior updates. With its standard air suspension and robust unibody architecture, the 2021 Land Rover Discovery remains one of the most capable three-row SUVs on the market.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 and 4xe Pros and Cons Review: Bucking Tradition

A plug-in hybrid Wrangler? Now we've seen everything. In 2018 we named the then brand-new Jeep JL Wrangler our 2019 SUV of the Year. If you watch the video we made about that decision, toward the end we say, "In the end, tradition won out." Now, three years later, Jeep...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Volkswagen Taos Pros and Cons Review: Value Vexes Volks’ Viability

As the workaday Volkswagen Golf is now sold only in overseas markets, there's been a hatchback-shaped hole in Volkswagen's United States lineup. (Fortunately, we still get the Golf GTI and Golf R.) Meanwhile, the subcompact SUV segment has exploded, eventually encompassing more than 20 wee SUVs—but none made by Volkswagen. That changed with the introduction of the Taos, which aims to fill VW's hatchback-y void in price and practicality while elbowing its way into contention in a hot segment.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Acura MDX Pros and Cons Review: Hits the Intended Target

The 2022 Acura MDX faced lots of pressure this year. The three-row SUV is the brand's flagship and the sole Honda Motor Co. representative in this SUVOTY field, as no new Hondas were eligible. Add in the fact we're on Honda's home turf at its California Proving Center, and the MDX should come up aces, right?
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Mitsubishi Outlander and Eclipse Cross Are America's Fastest-Selling Used Crossovers

A new study ranking the fastest-selling used vehicles in the U.S. puts two Mitsubishi models, the Outlander and the Eclipse Cross in the top two positions. A new study conducted by researchers at iSeeCars.com concludes that the fastest-selling used crossovers in the United States are the Mitsubishi Outlander and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. The Outlander sells three times faster than the industry average.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Jaguar F-Pace Pros and Cons Review: Sweet and Smooth

Our collective head knows we need to judge each and every SUV of the Year contender by six key criteria, but our heart … well, the heart wants what it wants, and for many of this year's judges, their hearts wanted the Jaguar F-Pace, a model that benefited from a midcycle update for the 2021 model year.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus NX Pros and Cons Review: Solid, But for the Loyalists

Certain aspects of the 2022 Lexus NX divided our judges, such as the giant 14.0-inch touchscreen that dominates the interior, but we did agree on one point: This compact luxury SUV's journey would end at the contender round. In a segment populated with capable entries, the new NX is a solid improvement, but dynamic limitations and an underwhelming interior design hold it back.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Hyundai Tucson Pros and Cons Review: The Extroverted Alternative

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson has two big problems, and they're named the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Despite neither competing for 2022's SUV of the Year, the big dogs loom large in the compact crossover segment where the Tucson plays. As a result, the redesigned Korean had its work cut out for it—especially now that both of its Japanese rivals offer hybrid variants.
TUCSON, AZ
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Pros and Cons Review: It Had to Happen

Jeep says the vacancy had to be filled: a three-row Grand Cherokee for those who carry extra passengers but don't need a full-size Jeep Wagoneer. So Jeep introduced the fifth generation of its popular SUV in the form of the Grand Cherokee L with the nameplate's first third row. And...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Pros and Cons Review: Bulkier Bolt, But a Better One?

With the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Chevrolet looked to address the shortcomings of the regular Bolt hatchback while also offering something in the increasingly hot electric SUV space. To increase development speed and increase cost savings, the Bolt EUV uses the now slightly upgraded but nevertheless aged electrical powertrain platform and batteries of its hatch sibling, all while every other new and forthcoming General Motors EV will take advantage of the state-of-the-art BEV3 architecture and Ultium battery system.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Pros and Cons Review: The Better Bronco

The Bronco Sport is the smaller, more affordable half of Ford's two-pronged revival of the Bronco nameplate, but between the two it's the one we'd rather take home. Despite sharing its running gear with the thoroughly underwhelming Ford Escape, the Bronco Sport is a desirable little SUV. We'll start with...
HOME & GARDEN
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pros and Cons Review: EVolvo

Swede speed or no need? The answer is a mixture. As for the former, the battery-powered Volvo XC40 Recharge's 402 hp and instantly deliverable 486 lb-ft of torque make for a proper sleeper of a subcompact SUV. At 4.2 seconds to 60 mph, this tiny Volvo tied the Jeep Wrangler 392 for the quickest accelerating vehicle at SUV of the Year.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Kia Sorento Pros and Cons Review: Solid and Stylish

The Kia Sorento's addition to the finalist roster was an unexpected twist. As we bickered over whether to bring another variant of a different finalist or something else entirely, the suggestion for Sorento popped up—and no judge dissented. Turns out it was a worthy playoff inclusion. The Sorento scored early...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy