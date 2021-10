A man died after being punched in the face on a San Francisco street, and his alleged assailant has been arrested, police said. The attack occurred on the night of Sept. 28 at the Bernal Dwellings complex, near Treat Avenue and 26th Street in the Mission District. The 34-year-old man was with a group of people outside when another man punched him. The victim hit his head when he fell to the ground.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO