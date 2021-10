There are thousands of different ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, but few are quite as unique as the new underwater experience from Conrad Maldives. The luxury resort, which is located on idyllic Rangali Island, is giving one group of six the chance to spend the national holiday basking in the beauty of the Indian Ocean in myriad magical ways. The first-of-its-kind package, fittingly dubbed Under the Sea, features an exclusive five-night stay in the world’s first underwater villa, the Muraka. Opened in 2018, this expansive 6,000-square foot hideaway is like your very own private aquarium. Spread across two levels, it offers three generous...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO