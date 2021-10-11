CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billie Eilish’s ‘No time to die’: a worthy song for James Bond

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEvery time there is less to the premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ (No time to die), the new installment of the film saga of James Bond, the longest and most extensive in history that, moreover, remains faithful to its original line, without marketinian additions in the form of ‘spin offs’, series or ‘universes’. That perhaps at some point they could have been valued (‘Jinx’, the character of Halle berry in ‘Die another day’, he was about to have it) but that were finally discarded.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Says Sean Connery’s James Bond “Basically” Raped A Woman In A Previous Film

There’s a lot of James Bond discussion right now. Obviously, the main reason is that, after a long delay, Daniel Craig’s last jaunt as 007, “No Time to Die,” is hitting theaters in a matter of weeks. With that, another era of Bond comes to an end. And director Cary Fukunaga thinks this era of James Bond showed the character go through a bit of a change, especially in relation to the treatment of females in the franchise, which was something that was desperately needed after earlier iterations including Sean Connery’s films as the superspy.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
CarBuzz.com

We Talk To James Bond's 'No Time To Die' Stunt Coordinator

The 25th installment of the James Bond series, No Time To Die, is in theaters now. We got a sneak peek at Daniel Craig's fifth outing as Ian Fleming's eponymous British spy. We won't give you a full review here, but we will say that something happens in this movie, several things actually, that have never happened in a Bond movie before.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Monty Norman
Person
Shirley Bassey
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Madonna
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Adele
Escapist Magazine

No Time to Die Is About Performing James Bond

This article contains mild spoilers for No Time to Die. Performativity is part of what distinguishes the James Bond franchise from other espionage thrillers. Ian Fleming originally wrote the character as something of a lifestyle guide. Fleming’s stories were obsessed with the preparation and consumption of food, giving over a not-insignificant amount of space to what the character ate and drank on his travels. Fleming’s books were saturated with brand names, all intended to serve as markers of distinction. James Bond was a man of wealth and taste, and Fleming cultivated that characterization by having Bond present himself to the world as such.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

No Time to Sell: Billie Eilish’s Morose James Bond Theme Hopes for Revival But Louis Armstrong Makes a Surprise Return in Film

Back in February 2020, Billie Eilish released her morose James Bond theme, “No Time to Die.”. The movie then was scheduled for April 2020. It never happened. The Eilish track didn’t do much. It had a brief run on the charts. Total sales of downloads were just 70,000 to this date. Including streaming, though, she’s 1.1 million in “sales.” Which sounds like a lot but isn’t.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die's best James Bond Easter eggs and references

Before No Time to Die's release, director and co-writer Cary Joji Fukunaga promised that the new movie took "a lot of inspiration" from classic James Bond movies. We already knew that Daniel Craig's final 007 mission would tie in closely with the four other movies in his tenure, so we already expected plenty of references to those movies and the addition of classic Bond nods makes it a rich experience for long-time fans.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Paul Mccartney And Wings
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

In honor of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga made a romantic adventure to wrap up 007’s emotionally-charged personal journey, and linked it to the franchise’s two previous tragic love stories: “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” For cinematography, Fukunaga tapped Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”), who shot on Kodak film in 35mm and 65mm large-format (including IMAX 65mm) — a franchise first. What they achieved on “No Time to Die” was an “enhanced reality,” with greater richness and scope in a grand, classical style, according to Sandgren, who...
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Why Is No Time to Die Still Trying to Prove James Bond’s Relevance?

There is a palpable insecurity to the most recent James Bond films headlined by Daniel Craig, including No Time to Die. One of the big thematic preoccupations of Craig’s tenure has been the tired old debate about whether a veteran spy like James Bond serves any purpose in the modern world.
MOVIES
WEAR

Review: 'No Time to Die' is a fitting close to Craig's remarkable run as James Bond

Writer: Cary Joji Fukunaga, Robert Wade, Neal Purvis, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Starring: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rani Malek. Rated: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: James Bond is pulled back into...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kldjfb.xyz

Review: New James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ is OK – but it’s no ‘Casino Royale’

How many Land Rovers had to die so this movie could live?. That’s one of the many existential questions moviegoers will have time to contemplate during the nearly three-hour running time of the sometimes ponderous new James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” the last to star Daniel Craig. That’s not always a bad thing. As Bond, portrayed by Craig, has gotten older, perhaps wiser while remaining shockingly fit, it makes sense that he has become more pensive and somber. This film — directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“True Detective,” “Beast of No Nation”) — certainly reflects that. It’s fitting, too, then that the downcast theme is sung by Billie Eilish.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

No Time To Die continues James Bond’s lazy disfigured villains trope

When Daniel Craig first stepped into the role of James Bond for 2006’s Casino Royale, it was a new direction for 007. It was much more grounded and violent than previous entries in the spy movie franchise, while also introducing an overarching narrative which spans across its sequels. And they’ve all led up to No Time To Die, as Bond faces the remnants of Spectre, as well as a terrifying new threat.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Is Playing An Iconic Disney Character This Halloween, And Sign Me Up

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Billie Eilish has been especially busy this year as she has rolled out her latest album, Happier Than Ever, along with a telling documentary about her life and a Disney+ concert special. She's also the voice behind the newest James Bond theme for No Time To Die and has an upcoming world tour. Along with all of that, the singer has just made her Halloween night plans, and it involves her playing tribute to the season’s classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas to a live audience.
CELEBRITIES
umlconnector.com

The best modern James Bond films to watch in anticipation of “No Time to Die’s” release

(Photo Courtesy of Eon Productions Ltd.) His name is Bond, James Bond, and very soon, Agent 007 is about to shine in the 25th installment of the film franchise, “No Time to Die”. In this final stretch of anticipation, there are plenty of franchise entries to revisit in the meantime. To focus on relevant entries, here are the top four Bond film recommendations of the modern era:
MOVIES
Austin 360

Billie Eilish wrote 'No Time To Die' after her first ACL Fest

Billie Eilish is returning to the Austin City Limits Music Festival for the event's second weekend after an incredible opening weekend performance. Her W2 set lines up with the theatrical release of "No Time To Die," the 25th film in the James Bond franchise. The film stars Daniel Craig in...
AUSTIN, TX
wflx.com

James Bond is back -- finally -- in ‘No Time to Die’

It’s been a long, long wait for “No Time To Die,” the 25th film in the iconic James Bond franchise. The last movie — "Spectre" — was released way back in 2015, and the follow-up was delayed numerous times due to such factors as a director (Danny Boyle) leaving the project, rewrites of the script, an ankle injury to leading man Daniel Craig and, oh yeah, a pandemic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy