NY Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Binghamton;Variable cloudiness;70;57;S;7;76%;13%;3. Buffalo;Variable clouds;78;66;S;8;63%;72%;3. Central Park;Clouds and sun;70;61;E;5;77%;5%;4. Dansville;Clouds and sun;79;60;S;8;65%;40%;4. Dunkirk;Variable cloudiness;79;63;S;10;62%;44%;2. East Hampton;Partly sunny;67;58;E;6;80%;7%;4. Elmira;More clouds than sun;75;59;S;6;71%;14%;3. Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;71;58;ENE;7;73%;6%;4. Fort Drum;Partly sunny, warm;76;60;SSE;7;62%;44%;3. Fulton;Clouds and sun, warm;76;60;SSE;5;69%;58%;4. Glens Falls;Areas of morning fog;70;51;SSW;3;80%;7%;4.www.ncadvertiser.com
