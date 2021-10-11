CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EQT sells Spanish telecoms firm Adamo to France's Ardian for over 1 bln euro

By Clara-Laeila Laudette
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MADRID, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity fund EQT (EQTAB.ST) said on Monday it would sell Spanish telecom provider Adamo to France's Ardian Infrastructure, with two sources in the sector saying the deal's enterprise value was over 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion).

Barcelona-based Adamo provides landline, broadband and mobile services to around 250,000 subscribers with a focus on customers in rural areas, while its fibre network reaches around 1.8 million homes across Spain.

The deal is set to close in the first quarter of 2022, EQT said, with bank UBS acting as lead financial advisor, ING as financial co-advisor and Allen & Overy as legal advisor.

Legacy operator Telefonica (TEF.MC) is also considering selling a stake in its extensive Spanish fibre network, which could be valued at up to 15 billion euros ($17.37 billion), while grid operator Red Electrica (REE.MC)plans to sell part of its own network.

European telcos have been seeking ways to reduce debt and generate cash following years of high costs and dwindling margins, particularly in Spain where telecom firms struggle in a hypercompetitive, fragmented and low-cost climate.

The rural fibre market has shown particular growth, with newcomers such as Avatel - which became Spain's sixth fibre operator after buying 110 local fibre providers between 2020 and 2021 - mulling up to 400 more acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

Spanish firm enters U.S. markets

Azora Capital, the Madrid-based European private equity manager with approximately €4 billion ($4.6 billion) of assets under management, has entered the U.S. real estate market through the creation of AZORA EXAN by joining forces with Exan Capital, an independent real estate manager headquartered in Miami. The transaction is an important...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

France's Axa to invest 1.5 billion euros to fight deforestation

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer Axa said on Thursday it will invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion) to support sustainable forest management as part of new commitments to fight deforestation and preserve biodiversity. The announcement comes a day after more than 100 countries called for urgent action on biodiversity with...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eqt#Telecoms#To France#Spanish#Swedish#Ardian Infrastructure#Ubs#Allen Overy#Telefonica#European#Avatel
Reuters

Factbox: Macron's 30 billion euro "France 2030" investment plan

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment roadmap dubbed "France 2030", aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation. Here are some of the key measures he announced:. NUCLEAR AND HYDROGEN. Macron said France would invest 8 billion euros...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wiz raises $250 mln, values Israeli cyber firm at $6 bln

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz said on Monday it had raised $250 million in a private funding round that values the company at $6 billion. Wiz, established in 2020, completed a $350 million financing round this year that had valued the cloud security platform at $1.7 billion.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

EQT exits Adamo

EQT is offloading Spanish fibre operator Adamo to a fellow private equity outfit some five years after it bought the asset, and reports suggest it has made a few Euros in the process. EQT Private Equity confirmed that has brokered a deal to sell Adamo Telecom to Ardian Infrastructure, but...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Atlantia's Spanish unit wins 300 mln euro contract in Chile

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Atlantia’s Spanish arm Abertis has signed a contract with the government of Chile for a project worth more than 300 million euros ($347 million), the Italian infrastructure group said on Tuesday. The deal, signed by Abertis’ local unit Autopista Central, envisages the construction of two one-way...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Broadband firm Starry to go public in near-$1.7 bln SPAC deal

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Starry Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC.N) in a deal that would value the broadband services provider at $1.66 billion. As part of the agreement, Starry will get $452 million in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lufthansa gets strong investor backing for 2.1 bln euro cash call

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) received strong investor backing for a 2.14 billion euro ($2.47 billion) rights issue, providing some encouragement for travel companies looking to weather the after effects of the COVID-19 crisis. The company said on Wednesday that its rights issue was 98.36% subscribed...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

TUI to raise 1.1 bln euros in equity after summer bookings boost

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Travel company TUI Group (TUIGn.DE) said it would raise 1.1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in equity to help pay down its pandemic debt, as it reported a jump in holiday bookings in late summer. Germany-based TUI has taken on loans of over 4 billion euros...
TRAVEL
actionforex.com

Sterling Rises in Stable Markets, Euro and Swiss Franc Soft

Market sentiment is stable today, with European index trading mildly higher while US futures point to a rebound. But overall direction remains rather unclear. Sterling is currently the stronger one, with additional help from buying against other European majors. Kiwi is also firmer, awaiting tomorrow’s RBNZ rate hike, followed by Dollar. On the other hand, Swiss Franc, Yen and Euro are the softer ones. Aussie is mixed after an uneventful RBA decision earlier in the day.
CURRENCIES
World Soccer Talk

France face Belgium hoping to banish memories of Euro flop

Milan (AFP) – France will take to the field for Thursday’s Nations League semi-final against Belgium in Turin with something to prove following their shock early exit from Euro 2020. World champions France were among the favourites to win the summer’s European Championship but failed to set the tournament alight...
SOCCER
Reuters

Sun Life to buy oral healthcare firm DentaQuest for $2.5 bln

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Financial services firm Sun Life Financial Inc said on Sunday it has agreed to buy oral healthcare company DentaQuest for $2.47 billion. The transaction will be financed using cash and debt, Sun Life said in a statement, adding that the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Euro flops France, Belgium seek redemption in Nations League

MILAN (AP) — Two of the European Championship’s biggest disappointments face each other Thursday in the Nations League semifinal in Turin. Kylian Mbappé and the France team are looking for redemption in the Nations League, much like its opponent Belgium. Mbappé was made somewhat of a scapegoat for France’s failure...
SOCCER
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy