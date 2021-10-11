“Little Women, the Musical” at Stone Church

Stone Church Players (aka SCP) is “delighted” to present Little Women, The Musical opening this Friday, October 15th and running for one weekend only with performances at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. This marks the second production from SCP since the pandemic following June’s successful Much Ado About Nothing performed outside on the campus of the All Saints’ Memorial Church in Atlantic Highlands. ‘Little Women’, however, will be performed inside the historic church, making it the first production since December 2019 to do so. Helmed by Artistic Director Michael McClellan of Long Branch and Lead Board Member Christine Jay of Freehold, the crew also includes Kara Leigh of Toms River as Music Director and Stephanie Schoppe of Brick as Stage Manager.