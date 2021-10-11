CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster, NY

First Responders Spotlight: Bee sting victim surprises EMT who saved his life

By Christian Garzone
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkKqP_0cNbcrGc00

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last year Webster resident Mike Pecka was stung by bees multiple times, suddenly feeling awful. He managed to drive to urgent care.

“It was a big blur for the most part. I remember walking in. All I said was I got a bee sting, my face was swollen,” says Pecka.

Pecka didn’t know he was allergic to bee stings . His condition deteriorated rapidly.

“Things can go from zero to one hundred real quick,” he says.

With Pecka fading fast, urgent care had to call in Emergency Medical Technicians. Jaclyn Ingrassio with Northeast Quadrant Advanced Life Support showed up with her partner, Cory.

“We took him to the hospital immediately and on the way, we did life-saving measurements,” says Ingrassio.

Pecka stayed in the hospital recovering, oblivious as to who saved his life. Months later he was working his job at Speedway when Ingrassio walked in.

“I was like ‘oh my God, yeah’. And we just started clicking after that,” she says.

The two, now good friends. Ingrassio says saving lives and the connections made are why she loves being an EMT.

“The best part is seeing an outcome like this,” she says.

Her boss, Syed Ahmed Mustafa, says she’s a great example of the person you want at your side. “High energy, dedicated, shows up early, leaves late.”

Pecka, tearing up, says without Ingrassio and her partner, he wouldn’t be here.

“They’re lifesavers and I can’t thank them enough for what they do on a regular basis,” he says.

First Responders Spotlight is brought to you, as always, by News 8’s friends at Bill Gray’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dLEb_0cNbcrGc00
Pecka and Ingrassio

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

3-Year-Old NJ Girl Mauled In Near-Fatal Dog Attack

Support is on the rise for a North Jersey couple whose 3-year-old daughter was nearly mauled to death in a vicious dog attack.Evie, the granddaughter of retired Madison Police Lt. Al Troionello’s fiancee, was attacked by the animal while at a friend’s home after the family had recently relocated to…
ANIMALS
People

Family Asks for Help After Mom of 3 Suffers Broken Nose in Attack by Recently Adopted Shelter Dog

A woman living in South Carolina was attacked by a dog she had recently fostered — and the family is asking for help. Elizabeth Cutaia's "nose was broken, and there's a gash down the side of her face, along with other minor lacerations" after she was recently attacked by an adoptive dog, her sister Rebecca Martin shared on a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Lifestyle
Webster, NY
Crime & Safety
Webster, NY
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Soul Screwed Series

My mother and father are killers and my 8-year-old brother loves guns. How do I move past this?

Grayscale Photo of a Boy Aiming Toy Gun Selective Focus Photographypixaby. Hey, My name is Ryan and I'm 15 years old. My mother and my father are killers. My dad was in the Army, and my mom is a veteran police officer. I feel tainted and am sometimes conflicted by the views of the world as well. I don't agree with my parent's careers or beliefs and feel imprisoned within my own family. I am very concerned about my 8-year-old brother who is intrigued by my parent's stories and toy guns. I feel uncomfortable in my own home sometimes, I mean I'm in no physical danger, I just don't like the feeling. How do I move past this and deal? Thank you, Ryan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Bee Sting#Emt#Weather#Accident#Speedway#News 8#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
News 8 WROC

2 injured after 3-vehicle crash on 390 in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say two people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on 390 southbound in Gates Tuesday morning. Authorities say troopers responded to the crash, which occurred just north of Lyell Avenue, around 9:20 a.m. Police say a Jeep struck a Honda Fit from behind, and then the […]
GATES, NY
KAKE TV

Baby loses leg in lawnmower accident in Mulvane, grandmother says

MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - A 1-year old girl suffered critical injuries in an accident involving a lawnmower over the weekend. First responders were dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday was dispatched to East Samantha Court. They arrived to find the baby with life-threatening injuries and transported her with a Wichita hospital, according to Mulvane police.
MULVANE, KS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

958
Followers
735
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy