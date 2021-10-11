CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Alex Cora Calls Text From Bill Belichick His ‘Highlight Of The Year’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pretty excited Sunday night following his team’s dramatic 6-4 walkoff win over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS. But that wasn’t the highlight of his week.

Heck, it wasn’t even the highlight of the year for the Boston skipper. That honor goes to a text message that he received from someone he greatly admires: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick shot Cora a quick text to wish him luck in the series against the Rays. The two coaches are pals, part of the fraternity of Boston-area coaches with titles to their names, but Cora had never received a text from Belichick. But that changed recently, and it made Cora feel extremely special.

“That’s like the highlight of the year,” Cora said a short time after Boston catcher Christian Vazquez ended Game 3 with a walk-off homer. “I got the text from this random area code. That’s cool, to be honest with you, for somebody of his status to wish us luck.”

Cora exuberantly proclaimed that he’s now “in the club” of those lucky enough to receive a text from Belichick. Cora returned the favor to Belichick on Sunday morning.

“I texted him today, ‘Hey, beat the Texans.’ He wished me luck before the Wild Card game and then he congratulated us after the Wild Card game,” said Cora.

The Patriots did indeed beat the Texans on Sunday, coming back for a 25-22 win in Houston. Belichick briefly spoke about his text to Cora during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI, and said he has a lot of respect for the Sox manager.

“We’ve been friends for awhile and really respect what he does and what he’s brought to the Sox. I’ve enjoyed our relationship,” Belichick said on The Greg Hill Show . “It looks like he’s doing fine. He’s got a good team and they’ve played well. Got a big win.”

The Red Sox have a chance to advance to the ALCS on Monday night, when they host the Rays in Game 4 of the Divisional Series. Maybe Cora will have a text waiting for him ahead of Monday’s potential clincher as well.

