CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Gabby Petito’s family visits Florida memorial for first time

By Janel Forte, Nexstar Media Wire, Aleksandra Bush
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxvre_0cNbclDU00

NORTH PORT, Fla. ( NewsNation Now ) — Fatigue from the weekslong investigation into the death of Gabby Petito is being felt, but a recent visit from her family to Florida could rejuvenate search efforts.

Gabby Petito’s mother joins Twitter to call for justice: ‘Mama bear is getting angry’

On Sunday, Gabby’s mom Nichole Schmidt tweeted out a photo of a heart shaped cloud in the sky with the caption “Goodbye Florida … thanks for showing so much LOVE.” #justiceforgabby #justiceforgabbypetito #americasdaughter

While in Florida, the family visited a makeshift memorial for Gabby at North Port City Hall. They were able to take some of the items at the memorial, which city officials will be taking down Tuesday.

Brian Laundrie’s dad helps law enforcement search for son at Carlton Reserve

City officials they’re working on a permanent memorial after some of the items left at the makeshift space were damaged due to the hot and wet weather in southwest Florida.

Meanwhile, the search for Brian Laundire continues, with police saying they wouldn’t be surprised if he was dead or alive at this point in the search. Laundrie has been missing for more than three weeks.

A spokesperson from North Port Police addressed questions this week about how Laundrie was able to get away, saying they had surveillance on him to the extent that it was legal to do so but he was still able to slip through the cracks.

Brian Laundrie search: Activity ramps up at Carlton Reserve

Police have been searching the Carlton Reserve since Laundrie was reported missing after his family said they last saw him wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap heading into the reserve. Authorities say conditions have improved there so they can reach some areas that were previously inaccessible.

Laundrie was declared a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death after he refused to talk with authorities and his subsequent disappearance. Petito’s body was found at a camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming in September, days after a nationwide search was launched.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
North Port, FL
Society
North Port, FL
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A federal appeals court is once again allowing Texas to continue banning most abortions. The decision Thursday night keeps the law known as Senate Bill 8 in place as the Justice Department tries halting the law. The Biden administration is suing Texas over the restrictions that ban abortions once cardiac activity […]
TEXAS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

3K+
Followers
998
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy