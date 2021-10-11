CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney opens to vaccinated after 100-plus days of lockdown

By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars reopened to fully vaccinated customers on Monday for the first time in more than 100 days after Australia’s largest city achieved a vaccination benchmark.

Sydney planned to reopen on the Monday after 70% of the New South Wales state population aged 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Travel experts: Book holiday flights before the end of October

By Monday, 73.5% of the target population was fully vaccinated and more than 90% have received at least one dose.

Some businesses opened at midnight due to demand from people impatient to enjoy their freedom.

More pandemic restrictions will be removed at the 80% benchmark, and New South Wales residents will be free to travel overseas for the first time since March last year.

New South Wales reported 496 new infections in the latest 24-hour period and eight COVID-19 deaths.

The infection rate will rise as Sydney residents return to work and become more mobile.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said the infection rate and numbers of COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospitals were lower than modeling had predicted.

“So that’s positive and gives hope and confidence as we open up in a measured way we’re in a very good position to keep people safe,” Perrottet said.

“There’s still restrictions in place. It’s not a free for all. It is opening up in a measured way and if everyone can look after each other and respect each other, we can get people back into work, we can get businesses open, while at the same time keeping people safe,” he added.

While Sydney infections have been trending down in recent weeks, they have yet to peak in Melbourne, Australia’s second-most populous city.

Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 1,612 new infections on Monday and eight deaths.

Sydney’s lockdown began on June 26 and the outbreak of the delta variant spread from Sydney to Melbourne, which has been locked down since Aug. 5, and the national capital Canberra, which has been locked down since Aug. 12.

Most of the rest of Australia is largely free of COVID-19, although authorities warn that delta cannot be kept out of any state or territory.

The Australian Capital Territory, which includes Canberra and two villages, and New South Wales are the only parts of the country to achieve the 70% benchmark. Canberra will reduce pandemic restrictions on Friday. More than 95% of the target population has had at least one dose and 72.8% are fully vaccinated.

Victoria remains a week or two behind. In Victoria, 85.5% has had a least one vaccine dose and 58.6% are fully vaccinated.

whbl.com

‘Long 100 days’: Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Sydney’s cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday after nearly four months of lockdown as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus through higher vaccinations and to gradually reopen the country. Some pubs in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, opened their doors at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid Australia: Sydney celebrates end of 107-day lockdown

Australia's largest city, Sydney, has emerged from Covid lockdown after almost four months, with locals celebrating a range of new freedoms. People queued for pubs and shops that opened at midnight on Monday. Many others have been enjoying anticipated reunions with relatives and friends. Household visits and travel had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Why Sydney's COVID numbers didn't get as bad as the modelling suggested

Last Monday, Sydney emerged from a lockdown of more than 100 days after reaching the milestone of having 70% of the over-16 population fully vaccinated. Modelling predicted New South Wales would “open up” with around 1,900 daily cases when this target was reached. However, the state recorded just 496 new local cases on that day. And the current seven-day average for NSW is 488 cases, with numbers trending downwards. What’s more, other modelling suggested COVID-19 hospitalisations would peak between 2,200 and 4,000 in greater Sydney in late September. On September 21, peak COVID hospital occupancy for all of NSW was 1,268 patients. There are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Gyms#Ap
AFP

Sydney to scrap quarantine, readies to welcome overseas visitors

Sydney will scrap all quarantine requirements for travellers from next month, officials said Friday, an abrupt step toward reopening Australia's long-shuttered borders. Under a national post-pandemic road map, borders were to gradually reopen in November, with only Australians and permanent residents allowed in with mandatory home quarantine.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

International borders are about to open, but our research shows the plight of stranded Australians is not over

Australia’s international borders are due to reopen next month for people returning to states with 80% vaccination rates. Australian citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine will be allowed to quarantine at home. They will also be able to leave Australia without exemption from early November. But this does not mean the plight of Australians who have been stranded overseas during the pandemic is over. We have been tracking the experience of this group during the pandemic. Our research shows not just the inadequacy of government support to this group, but some of the immediate and...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Australian prime minister will attend Glasgow climate talks

Australia’s prime minister confirmed on Friday he will attend a climate summit in Glasgow next month despite his government remaining bitterly divided over a draft plan for the country to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government’s next climate plan would protect the interests of “rural and regional” Australians who complain that they have borne the brunt of previous reforms.“It’s not just about hitting net zero. That’s an important environmental goal,” Morrison said."What’s important is that Australia’s economy goes from strength to strength," he added.The conservative government aims to reduce Australia's emissions to net-zero...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

5 Australian COVID experts on receiving abuse and trolling amid the pandemic

A survey by the Australian Science Media Centre, published today, found around 20% of the 50 Australian scientists who responded have received threats of physical or sexual violence when speaking about COVID in the media. Around 62% said they’d been subjected to trolling. The Centre also worked with science journal Nature to survey scientists internationally, and found 15% said they’d received death threats, and 22% were subjected to threats of physical or sexual violence. The Conversation spoke to five researchers in Australia who’ve lent their expertise extensively to media and public discussion around COVID. Here’s what they said about their experiences of abuse and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
manofmany.com

50+ Sydney Restaurants Taking Post-Lockdown Bookings

Freedom day is nearly upon us and the big question on everyone’s mind is ‘Where can I get a restaurant booking in Sydney?’ With the Harbour City’s restaurants, cafes, and bars allowed to reopen once NSW hits its 70% double vaccination target, the hospitality industry is getting ready for an onslaught of interest. A number of Sydney restaurants are already taking bookings in preparation for the big day, which is currently slated for Monday 11 October. After months of take-away and home dining, we can finally reconnect with our favourite bars and restaurants. Get ready Sydney.
RESTAURANTS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
AFP

Death toll in Philippines storm rises to 19

The death toll from a storm that triggered landslides and flash floods across the Philippines has risen to at least 19, authorities said Thursday, linking the extreme rainfall to climate change. Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Aussie PM drops threat to skip UN climate summit

Australia's prime minister on Friday withdrew a threat to skip next month's landmark UN climate summit, describing the meeting as "an important event". "I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit, which I'm looking forward to attending," Scott Morrison told journalists. Under mounting pressure to adopt more ambitious climate targets, the conservative leader had suggested he would not join other heads of government in Scotland's largest city. His comments angered climate activists and were seen as a direct diplomatic snub to the UK, a close ally and the summit host.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
